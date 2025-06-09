NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and the Ottawa Senators

The Dallas Stars have several players they could move to gain some salary cap space

Lia Assimakopoulos of the Dallas Morning News: The Dallas Stars have under $5 million in salary cap space and six players to sign. They do have some options to clear out some salary.

Matt Dumba – One year left at $3.75 million. Played in 63 regular-season games but was a healthy scratch in the playoffs. He is a buyout candidate if they can’t trade him.

Mason Marchment – If the Stars want to re-sign Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene, they will likely need to move Marchment’s $4.5 million cap hit. Had 47 points in 62 this past season. Has a 10-team no-trade list.

Jason Robertson – It would not be an easy season to trade him. Had 35 goals and 80 points this season. One year left at $7.75 million and will be an RFA, one year from UFA.

Sign Jamie Benn to a bonus-laden deal like they did with Joe Pavelski – one year at $3.5 million and up to $2 million in bonuses.

The Ottawa Senators are looking for a top-six scorer and a right-handed defenseman

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Sources say the Ottawa Senators are looking for a proven, scoring top-six forward from either the trade or free agent market. Not an easy task.

“Those aren’t easy to find,” a league executive said last week. “The teams that have those players want to keep them, and the ones available in free agency will come at a high price.”

Sources say the Senators are also looking for a right-handed defenseman, as there is no timeline on when Nick Jensen will be recovered from his hip surgery.

Sources added to keep an eye on forward Drake Batherson, as his name is back in the rumor mill. Teams inquired with the Senators at the trade deadline. He has two years left at $4.975 million. He did have 26 goals and 68 points last season, but there are some within the organization who aren’t happy with his consistency. Moving Batherson would create room for pending RFA Fabian Zetterlund to move into the top-six.

Mitch Marner has been linked to the Senators. One executive said Marner could ask for $14 million a season. The Chicago Blackhawks, Vegas Golden Knights, Utah Mammoth, and Carolina Hurricanes would also be interested.

Nikolaj Ehlers could also be available, but he may get a long-term deal in the $9.5 million range.

