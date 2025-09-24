NHL Rumors: Which Pending Free Agents Could Be Traded from the Seattle Kraken?

Seattle Kraken Could Be an Active Team at the NHL Trade Deadline

Rob Simpson of SeattleHockeyInsider.com, during a segment on the Full Press NHL Podcast with Jim Biringer, was asked about the pending UFAs on the Seattle Kraken and who could see being moved out and who could be potentially extended with the club.

Jim Biringer: “Yeah, I mean the caps going up again significantly next offseason. So, and it feels like those teams, that they see comfort in like, an (Eeli) Tolvanen. They could keep him around for some dollars, instead of testing the free agent market. Just on your site, looking at that, that article you mentioned about the five guys, Tolvanen, Jaden Schwartz is there. Jordan Eberle is another. Jamie Oleksiak, Mitchell Stephens, and then obviously (Mason) Marchment, you know, potentially could be on the move if the team doesn’t do well. You see outside of Tolvanen because you feel like he could stick around, even though maybe he waits it out. Could other guys be on the move?”

Rob Simpson: “I think Oleksiak is gone, regardless if the team’s struggling. Gotta remember, with these UFAs, if the teams out of the playoffs come Christmas or come US Thanksgiving or Christmas, they’re going to start. They’ll start moving guys, definitely by the deadline, I think Oleksiak is gone either way. He’s 32; he’s diminishing returns at this point. They like his size, but otherwise, it’s not getting better. So he would definitely be shipped out of the trade deadline. And if not, he’ll walk.

Interesting, the other two guys, you know, they’re in their 30s. Jaden Schwartz, I don’t want to be cynical here and suggest that they’re all competitors, and guys want to win the Stanley Cup, just like they did 10, 20, 30, 40 years ago. But is it as strong a feeling? Is there too much of a comfort level now? So, I bring that up because Jaden Schwartz has won a Cup in St Louis. So if he’s happy here, and he comes up with a decent number, why not stick around?

Jordan Eberle, captain, hasn’t won a Cup. I know he loves it in Seattle. His family apparently loves it in Seattle. Would he be content to sign one last contract and ride off into the sunset, knowing in the back of his mind that this team’s not going to be winning a Stanley Cup in the next three seasons unless something dramatic occurs? Like, they pick up a star, top flight center, then things would change. But, at this point, that’ll be interesting.

I think that’s the crystal ball stuff on those guys, but given their age and their situation, at least one of them is going to hang around for another contract.”

