NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, Timo Meier, Max Domi, and the Ottawa Senators

Pastrnak should be thinking Panarin

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins have a history of getting their core players to take below market value, but David Pastrnak has to be thinking nothing less than Artemi Panarin‘s $11.64 million per.

Three teams who make sense for Timo Meier

TSN: Some teams are concerned about how to deal with Timo Meier’s $10 million qualifying offer that he’s owed after the season. Though it hasn’t happened yet, teams are hoping to be able to talk to Meier’s agent Claude Lemieux, according to Pierre LeBrun. The Sharks haven’t sent Meier an extension offer yet, but they could still do so. Who would be interested?

“Obviously, the contenders would make sense, Toronto would make sense, Carolina has some interest because again they see Meier as a long-term fit, but also a team like the Buffalo Sabres has reached out to San Jose, this could be the type of player that has interest from teams that are not even sitting in a playoff spot so it’s kind of a unique case here with Timo Meier. ”

Teams could see value in Blackhawks Max Domi

TSN: Chris Johnston said that teams looking for a little more value could have interest in Chicago Blackhawks versatile forward Max Domi. He’s a pending UFA making $3 million and has shifted to the wing this season. A cheaper option for a top-six or top-nine role.

“It’s gone so well in Chicago. I think Max Domi would be happy to stay there and think about a contract extension but with where the Blackhawks are they have to gauge the market and will likely move on from him.”

NHL Rumors: Senators GM scouting the LA Kings again, a the biggest need for each team

Senators looking to be buyers and sellers at the deadline

TSN: The Ottawa Senators could be buyers and sellers at the deadline. GM Pierre Dorion has been in LA and Vancouver and is looking for a defenseman. He’d like one with term but would consider UFAs.

“Maybe there’s an opportunity to sign that player, or if he gets them early enough maybe trade that player leading up to the March 3rd trade deadline but Dorion is also exploring all of the Ottawa Senators unrestricted free agents including goaltender Cam Talbot.”