NHL Rumors: Senators GM scouting the LA Kings again, a the biggest need for each team 

Senators GM scouting the LA Kings again
Charlie Roumeliotis: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion was at last night’s game in Los Angeles, where the Kings took on the Chicago Blackhawks.
He also watched the Kings on Thursday against the Dallas Stars.
Biggest need for each team
The Athletic: The biggest need for each team heading into the NHL trade deadline.
Anaheim Ducks – another first-round pick.
Arizona Coyotes – a young asset and/or draft-pick accumulation
Boston Bruins – depth scoring/defense – may not be able to afford Bo Horvat
Buffalo Sabres – help on defense – a veteran like Joel Edmundson maybe
Calgary Flames – a scoring winger
Carolina Hurricanes – a goal scorer – maybe someone like Bo Horvat or Vladimir Tarasenko.
Chicago Blackhawks – an answer from Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews
Colorado Avalanche – a middle-six forward
Columbus Blue Jackets – prime draft picks – could move Vladislav Gavrikov, Gustav Nyquist and Joonas Korpisalo.
Dallas Stars – a top-six forward or a second-pair defenseman
Detroit Red Wings – help for the (near) future
Edmonton Oilers – an impactful left-side defenseman
Florida Panthers – salary cap relief – they need to clear $3 million when Anthony Duclair is ready to return.
Los Angeles Kings – a left-handed defenseman or goaltender
Minnesota Wild – help for Matt Boldy
Montreal Canadiens – a good draft pick
Nashville Predators – an impactful forward
New Jersey Devils – a scoring winger
New York Islanders – a goal-scoring winger
New York Rangers – depth
Ottawa Senators – a right-shot defenseman.
Philadelphia Flyers – future assets
Pittsburgh Penguins – a third-line center
San Jose Sharks – a big return for Tom Meier
Seattle Kraken – a star forward
St. Louis Blues – a pair of first-round picks – if they aren’t going to re-sign Ryan O’Reilly and/or Vladimir, may be able to get a first for each.
Tampa Bay Lightning – bottom six scoring
Toronto Maple Leafs – a top-nine forward (or preferable, a top-six one)
Vancouver Canucks – blue-chip prospects in exchange for Bo Horvat
Vegas Golden Knights – a top-nine winger
Washington Capitals – a big, physical defenseman
Winnipeg Jets – a playoff-tested, middle-six forward or a high-end defenseman