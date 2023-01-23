NHL Rumors: Senators GM scouting the LA Kings again, a the biggest need for each team 

Senators GM scouting the LA Kings again

Charlie Roumeliotis: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion was at last night’s game in Los Angeles, where the Kings took on the Chicago Blackhawks.

He also watched the Kings on Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Biggest need for each team

The Athletic: The biggest need for each team heading into the NHL trade deadline.

Anaheim Ducks – another first-round pick.

Arizona Coyotes – a young asset and/or draft-pick accumulation

Boston Bruins – depth scoring/defense – may not be able to afford Bo Horvat

Buffalo Sabres – help on defense – a veteran like Joel Edmundson maybe

Calgary Flames – a scoring winger

Carolina Hurricanes – a goal scorer – maybe someone like Bo Horvat or Vladimir Tarasenko.

Chicago Blackhawks – an answer from Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews

Colorado Avalanche – a middle-six forward

Columbus Blue Jackets – prime draft picks – could move Vladislav Gavrikov, Gustav Nyquist and Joonas Korpisalo.

Dallas Stars – a top-six forward or a second-pair defenseman

Detroit Red Wings – help for the (near) future

Edmonton Oilers – an impactful left-side defenseman

Florida Panthers – salary cap relief – they need to clear $3 million when Anthony Duclair is ready to return.

Los Angeles Kings – a left-handed defenseman or goaltender

Minnesota Wild – help for Matt Boldy

Montreal Canadiens – a good draft pick

Nashville Predators – an impactful forward

New Jersey Devils – a scoring winger

New York Islanders – a goal-scoring winger

New York Rangers – depth

Ottawa Senators – a right-shot defenseman.

Philadelphia Flyers – future assets

Pittsburgh Penguins – a third-line center

San Jose Sharks – a big return for Tom Meier

Seattle Kraken – a star forward

St. Louis Blues – a pair of first-round picks – if they aren’t going to re-sign Ryan O’Reilly and/or Vladimir, may be able to get a first for each.

Tampa Bay Lightning – bottom six scoring

Toronto Maple Leafs – a top-nine forward (or preferable, a top-six one)

Vancouver Canucks – blue-chip prospects in exchange for Bo Horvat

Vegas Golden Knights – a top-nine winger

Washington Capitals – a big, physical defenseman

Winnipeg Jets – a playoff-tested, middle-six forward or a high-end defenseman