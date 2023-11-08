NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Edmonton Oilers

On Moritz Seider‘s next contract and what could the Red Wings trade deadline look like

Max Bultman of The Athletic: (mailbag) The salary for Moritz Seider’s next contract will depend on the term. A two-year bridge deal would come in much lower than a long-term deal.

If he signed a bridge deal, his next contract could approach Rasmus Dahlin-type numbers ($11 million per).

That is why it may be in the Detroit Red Wings’ best interest to sign an eight-year deal now. Can’t see him signing for anything less than Jake Sanderson ($8.05 million) and Owen Power ($8.35 million) extensions.

If guessing on what a long-term deal would cost the Red Wings, would have it match Dylan Larkin at $8.7 million.

If the Red Wings are out of the playoffs at the trade deadline, they could be mild sellers. If they’re in it, they could stay pat or try to find a young player that could help now and in the future.

On goaltending and the coaches for the Edmonton Oilers

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers have waived goaltender Jack Campbell. He still has three more years at $5 million per.

Chris Johnston notes that maybe Campbell can find his game in the AHL, if he clears, and help in them at a later date. If they recall Calvin Pickard, his salary allows them to accrue some more salary cap space.

The Oilers don’t have a lot of leverage when looking outside the organization for an upgrade in net according to Pierre LeBrun. Any upgrade now means you’re likely overpaying,

“So, you’re overpaying at this point for a goalie upgrade on top of the fact that any trade for a goalie upgrade would have to require Jack Campbell either being dealt separately somehow, and that would have to cost a high-end asset for the Oilers to be able to move that contract.

“Now the other thing to look at, of course, and Dregs is going to touch on this, but a potential coaching change. I don’t think the Oilers are there. I don’t think they see a team that’s given up on their head coach, but if there are external options, it’s worth noting that Gerard Gallant and Ken Holland go back and played together in the NHL and have remained friends over the years.”

Darren Dreger adds he doesn’t think that GM Ken Holland wants to make a coaching change. If they decide to make a change, internally assistant coach Glen Gulutzan would be an option. The Oilers could look to move some draft picks or prospect to “shake up the core right now.”