NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Florida Panthers

Vladimir Tarasenko hasn’t really been a fit in Detroit, and could the Florida Panthers be able to make it work

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Hold Outs, Opt Ins, and Potential Trades episode, on Detroit Red Wings forward Vladimir Tarasenko and how he hasn’t really been a fit there. Would the Florida Panthers be able to make it work somehow?

Bukauskas: “Okay, so why don’t we run through some other names then, and some of them you had on your Headlines on Saturday with Ron, and the lead one was Vladimir Tarasenko with Detroit. So he wins a Cup last year with Florida, signs a two-year deal with the Red Wings, will have another year after this, one at $4.75 million. Is he someone that could be looking for a fresh start or somewhere to be used in a different way than he is currently with the Red Wings?

Friedman: “Turning it up is just if you look at how they’ve gone, he’s sort of the one guy that has been the odd fit. And you know, he has a no-trade clause, so ultimately he has control.

But I think, you know, I was talking to some people who, or who see the Red Wings a bit more than I do, and they can, they weren’t surprised to hear that in the sense that, you know, as the team has gotten better and some players have started to play better, it has still been a bit of a square peg in a round hole for Tarasenko.

You know, I got to think that, you know Florida doesn’t have a lot of flexibility. They don’t have a lot to deal and they don’t have a lot of cap room, but they know the player. That was actually the first thing I thought of when I got off the air, I bet in particular, Tarasenko would probably love to go back there too.

But I just don’t know where this is going to go out. I think it’s just safe to say there’s something going on there. I think there’s an understanding that this has been a harder fit than everybody expected. And I’ve just been told by, in a couple of different places, like, don’t be surprised if something happens here, because it’s a lot of good vibes with the Red Wings, but not in this particular case.

