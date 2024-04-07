NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings – Coaching, Goaltender, and a Second-Pair Defenseman

Could there be a coaching change coming in Detroit?

Bob Duff of the Detroit Hockey Now: A source is saying Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could be thinking about a change behind the bench for next season. If the Red Wings continue to fall and miss the playoffs there could be a coaching coach.

Craig Berube could be the top candidate at the moment.

It’s Derek Lalonde second year behind the bench. He’s on a three-year deal.

Another source said that Yzerman gave it to the players and coaches because of their play of late. Yzerman usually keeps things tight to the chest and not much gets out.

The Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils will be looking for a coach this offseason, and it’s possible that the Buffalo Sabres could move on from Don Granato.

Will the Detroit Red Wings enter the goalie and second-pairing market this offseason?

Max Bultman of The Athletic: (mailbag) Alex Lyon has made almost 40 starts for the Detroit Red Wings this season with a .907 save percentage and is under contract along with Ville Husso (.892 save percentage) for next season.

The Red Wings might consider an upgrade in next for next season. Husso carries a $4.75 million cap hit and Lyon comes in at $900,000. They’d likely have to move Husso’s cap hit if they were going to get in on big-named goaltender like Jacob Markstrom or Linus Ullmark.

Bringing defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere back to run the power-power makes sense, though they’d likely have to clear some space to be able to re-sign him. He is a risk taker at times, have seven defensemen under contract next season, and some youngsters may need room.

They could try to move Justin Holl‘s contract and try to find a proven second-pair defenseman. If they do so, there may not be room for Gostisbehere.