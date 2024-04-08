NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avalanche, Senators, Devils, Lightning, and Capitals

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov returned to the lineup after missing one game with an illness.

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Mikko Rantanen is in concussion protocol and is day-to-day. He skated on his own yesterday and worked out on Saturday.

TSN: Colorado Avalanche forward Miles Wood is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Callum Fraser of NHL.com: Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Stutzle took a hit from Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola on Thursday.

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils forward Curtis Lazar will be out for the rest of the season with an upper-body injury. He was injured in the second period of Saturday’s game.

Devils coach Travis Green yesterday: “He’s not great. I don’t know if we’ll see Lazar for the rest of the regular season.”

Wes Crosby of NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli didn’t play on the weekend.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper: “This isn’t a long-term thing. Knowing that you’re in this situation (having clinched a playoff spot), precaution has become more prevalent.”

Forward Tanner Jeannot has missed the Lightning’s past two games with an upper-body injury.

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin left yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury. He took a hit from Ottawa Senators Parker Kelly along the boards at the end of the first period.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery: “He’s gonna miss some time.”