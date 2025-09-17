NHL Rumors: Devils, Ducks, Predators, Maple Leafs, and Flyers

If/when the New Jersey Devils sign Luke Hughes long-term, what does that mean for Dougie Hamilton?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that New Jersey Devils and RFA defenseman Luke Hughes continue to grind away at a contract. It’s expected that it will be a long-term deal, but if/when he signs, what will that mean for Dougie Hamilton’s future in New Jersey?

“Hamilton has three years left on his deal at $9 million per season and has a modified no-trade clause with 10 teams he can be traded to.

I’m not saying that’s an imminent conversation, but something to file away, perhaps closer to the March 6 trade deadline.”

It could be short-term for Mason McTavish, and the Predators and Luke Evangelista are not close

TSN: The Anaheim Ducks and Mason MacTavish haven’t been able to find the right dollar amount on a longer deal according to Chris Johnston. They could end up settling on a short-term deal.

Johnston says that it doesn’t sound like the Nashville Predators and RFA forward Luke Evangelista are close to a deal, though one phone call can obviously change that.

David Pagnotta: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving when asked if they would still like to add a top-six forward:

“Yeah. It’s not from a lack of trying. You’re always looking to try to improve your team. I think league-wide, it was a slower summer. . . We would like to add (a top-6 F).”

The Maple Leafs aren’t looking at Dillon Dube

Nick Alberga: A team source has said that the Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t explored the idea of Dillon Dube as an option at this poing. They are currently just focusing on how training camp will go.

Carter Hart not interested in the Philadelphia Flyers

Jackie Spiegel: Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Briere on UFA goaltender Carter Hart: “His representative, Judd Moldaver, has reached out & kind of told us that in light of everything that happened in the last year & a half with Carter, they felt, & Carter felt, that he was it was better for them to look for a fresh start.”

