NHL Rumors: Doug Armstrong would be ideal for the Maple Leafs but is very unlikely

TSN: Darren Dreger notes that the Toronto Maple Leafs have spoken with Brad Treliving as Brendan Shanahan searches for a new GM that is experienced. There is no timeline for the Leafs to name their GM. There has been speculation about St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong.

“A high-ranking source within the Blues’ organization describes the speculation as fabrication. They value Doug Armstrong because of the work that he’s done as general manager, very successful GM and he’s also under contract. So it’s unlikely Armstrong is going anywhere.”

Pierre LeBrun adds that the Leafs have spoken internally about Doug Armstrong as he’d be an ideal candidate. The Leafs would need to approach Blues and ask for permission to talk to him, or Armstrong would have to say to his bosses that it’s a special opportunity for him and if he could talk to them.

“Again, it seems like a long shot, but you understand why the speculation is out there, because he would be the ideal fit in Toronto.”

Lance Hornby: “Doug Armstrong’s name keeps coming up on Leafs’ rumour list, but at what price? They’d have to work something as he’s contracted in St. Louis for a few years and there’s already one first rounder the Leafs owe them from the ROR trade, one of 5 picks Army has in the first 3 rounds”

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: It’s not surprising that Doug Armstrong’s name has come up with Toronto Maple Leafs looking for an experienced GM. He’d be a great fit.

Brendan Shanahan would be doing his due diligence but calling up the St. Louis Blues to see if he could get permission to talk to Armstrong. So it makes sense for the Leafs to try, but it doesn’t make sense for the Blues to allow him to leave.

Armstrong is under contract through 2025-26, doesn’t have an out-clause and would need permission. He does have power in St. Louis with all hockey decisions, something that may not be an option in Toronto with Shanahan there.

It seems very unlikely that owner Tom Stillman would allow Brendan Shanahan permission to speak to Armstrong. The only way Armstrong may get to talk to the Leafs was if he went Stillman and asked if he could, and that would be a tall order given all that they’ve done for him.

Andy Strickland: There have been some reports/speculation that St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong has an “out-clause” in his contract with the Blues. According to a source, that is not true, he does not have an “out-clause.”

Armstrong has three years left on his contract and a big offseason ahead of him.

Greg Wyshynski: “I can’t wait to find out if this GM Doug Armstrong talk in Toronto ends up being (a) echo chamber conjecture or (b) a source sending smoke signals to TML through media proxies or (c) the market trying to will something into existence. Stay tuned! (FWIW, he’d be perfect there.)