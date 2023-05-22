NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals

The Penguins will likely ask the Maple Leafs for permission to speak with Kyle Dubas

Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun: Even though Kyle Dubas said last week that it was the Toronto Maple Leafs or nobody, could the Pittsburgh Penguins have him on their radar still?

The Penguins are looking to replace Brian Burke and Ron Hextall.

Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday reported that the Penguins will likely ask the Maple Leafs for permission to speak to Dubas. He is under contract until June 30th. The Penguins have not confirmed this.

Other Penguins candidates are Dan MacKinnon, Eric Tulsky, Steve Greeley and Jason Karmanos.

The Capitals need to extend forward Tom Wilson and not trade him

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: The Washington Capitals top-six could have a different look next year, and they’ll be looking to add some more youth and speed to their lineup.

Trading forward Tom Wilson should not be an option for GM Brian MacLellan. He’s grown into a leader, one of their better offensive contributors, and sticks up for teammates. A potential Captain when Alex Ovechkin retires.

There isn’t any real trade speculation out there involving Wilson. He’s eligible for a contract extension after July 1st and has said that he won’t “play hardball” and that he wants to finish his career with the Capitals.

GM MacLellan wants to extend Wilson.

“I’d like for Tom to finish up in Washington. He’s been a big part of our culture, our group,” MacLellan said of the King Clancy nominee. “He’s consistency gotten better throughout the years. We’re going to do everything we can to sign him.”