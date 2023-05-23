NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner

An Auston Matthews decision by July 1st is a little trickier now

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet on Auston Matthews and what Kyle Dubas not being back may mean for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“The third thing Ron that I think should be pointed out here is, they want to know about Auston Matthews’ future. I think it just became a lot harder to get a decision out of Auston Matthews by July 1st when his no-trade kicks in.

He’s going to want to meet the person and know the plan before he commits to anything.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs Have Major Offseason Roster Questions

Betting odds have the Blackhawks as favorites to land Auston Matthews if a contract extension can’t be worked out

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: If Auston Matthews won’t sign a contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs, imagine him playing with Connor Bedard in Chicago.

BetOnline.ag has the Blackhawks favored at 2/1, then the Coyotes at 3/1, Rangers at 5/1, and the Kings and Golden Knights at 6/1.

Indications are the Maple Leafs won’t trade Matthews and they’ll work on an extension.

Two hypothetical trades involving William Nylander and Mitch Marner

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: If the Toronto Maple Leafs are to trade one of their core forwards, it would likely be one of Mitch Marner or William Nylander.

Nylander submits 10-team no-trade clause on July 1st. He has one year left at $6.96 million. Marner has his no-movement clause kick in on July 1st. He has two years left at $10.9 million.

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Penguins, Coyotes, Salt Lake, and the Islanders

Some hypothetical trades proposals for each.

Vancouver Canucks get: William Nylander, Timothy Liljegren

Toronto Maple Leafs get: J.T. Miller

Chicago Blackhawks get: Matt Murray, 2023 Canucks 4th, 2024 Leafs 4th

Los Angeles Kings get: Mitch Marner

Toronto Maple Leafs get: Quinton Byfield, Sean Durzi, Jordan Spence, 2024 top-10 protected 1st