NHL Rumors: Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg, and Mike Matheson

Jeremy Rutherford and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic: Yes, the time has come to talk about potential contract extensions. This time, they involve Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg. Contract comparables, current and future production, and fit all play a role. The cost for the two players combined is $6.87 million through the end of the 2025-26 season.

There is one problem, however. The next contract for both will send that number soaring. How much is still some guesswork? On the other hand, double the amount or more is a possibility. Holloway has 63 points in 79 games at press time. Meanwhile, Broberg has developed into a reliable Top 4 defenseman that Edmonton could use right now.

Others look at the analysis value and get serious sticker shock (11+ million). Realistic worth based on points from Holloway brings this to the $7-$8 million range. St. Louis has a bar set at $8.125 million currently for its players. Will they go a little higher given the salary cap?

As for Broberg, this gets intriguing. Market value is approaching $9.5 to $10 million while the realistic gets close to $7 million. Broberg pushed himself to get better and better. The results were tantalizing and noticeable to anyone. Even with Colton Parayko got hurt, Broberg kept improving. Doug Armstrong knows the checkbook will have to be opened considerably.

Mike Matheson And The Game Breakers

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: It has been a surprise to see Mike Matheson driving play this season like the rest of Montreal’s game breakers. Even with a different role, Matheson is a game breaker in his own way. He makes the ordinary play that turns into the extraordinary.

With younger talent all around him, the 32 year old defenseman keeps finding ways to evolve and help the youth. Mentoring is one thing but showing an example is completely different. Matheson offers that and much more on a game-by-game basis. Once the experience came with this change, he got better and better.

Matheson is in the final year of his deal with pays $4.85 million AAV. With the salary cap dynamics changing, what is his worth to Montreal here? He works, works, and works. Now, that makes it difficult to keep him but even more painful to lose. Simply, Matheson is his own version of a game breaker.

Without him, Montreal’s game could become broken.

