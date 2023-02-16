NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Could the Edmonton Oilers have a trade in the works for Jesse Puljujarvi?

Zach Laing: Frank Seravalli said yesterday that the Edmonton Oilers could probably trade forward Jesse Puljujarvi right now but they may be now waiting for an update on injured forward Klim Kostin before they move the forward.

NHL Rumors: Is Erik Karlsson A Realistic Option For The Edmonton Oilers?

Anaheim Ducks 2019 fourth-round pick told them he’s not signing

Lisa Dillman of the OC Register: Anaheim Ducks 2019 fourth-round pick, Henry Thrun won’t be signing with the team according to GM Pat Verbeek.

Thrun is set to become an unrestricted free agent on August 15th, so he will likely become a trade chip for the Ducks and he might have some value.

The Ducks have Jamie Drysdale, and defensive prospects like Olen Zellweger, Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson and Jackson LaCombe.

The Maple Leafs seem like a long-shot to land Timo Meier

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Kevin Weekes reported the Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights have significant interest in Timo Meier.

Mike Fute on the Real Kyper & Bourne show on Tuesday has the Hurricanes as the front-runners.

“I truly believe the Carolina Hurricanes hold the keys to that car if they want it.”

The Devils have the salary cap room now and in the future. The Maple Leafs seem like a long shot and would likely need the Sharks to retain salary. The Leafs appear to be focusing on adding an impactful forward.

“At the beginning of the year, when (Jake) Muzzin went down, my focus shifted automatically to defence. We accumulated a lot of injuries on D,” Dubas said last week.

NHL Rumors: Could the Toronto Maple Leafs take a run at Timo Meier?

“Our depth guys have stepped up and done well. With them doing that, the way the team played as a whole defensively opened it up to say, ‘We do feel somewhat comfortable with the group.’ If we can improve it, we will do so.

“But it’s shifting the focus from just the back end to the overall team and how we can improve that.”