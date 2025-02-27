NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Goaltending is not a priority for the Edmonton Oilers right now

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that goaltending isn’t a priority right now for the Edmonton Oilers, with one of the reasons being that what might be available on the market right now may not be much of an upgrade over Stuart Skinner.

“I know a lot of people have linked John Gibson to the Edmonton Oilers in part because Gibson is willing to waive, we believe, to go to the Oilers and the Ducks are willing to trade him. But I don’t think the Oilers view John Gibson as an upgrade over Stuart Skinner, not to mention Gibson’s contract, a couple more years at $6.4 million.”

The Dallas Stars could have lots of LTIR cap space and are linked to some big names

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill could look to make a big move ahead of the deadline, especially if they add Miro Heiskanen‘s $8.45 million to the LTIR. They already have $4.6 million in LTIR space left over so far with Tyler Seguin. Although they haven’t made anything official, Heiskanen’s absence could run past the first-round.

The Stars may not just be looking at the rental. One pending UFA they’ve shown interest in is center Brock Nelson. They’ve been reportedly linked to defensemen Seth Jones and Erik Karlsson, but those would be complicated trades to make, though not impossible.

Wonder if the Stars would take a run at Mikko Rantanen.

They Stars don’t have a first or second-round pick, and it’s believed that they could make 23-year-old Mavrik Bourque available in the right deal.

Seth Jones would love to play for the Dallas Stars

TSN: Seth Jones would love to play for the Dallas Stars, and they’ve had interest in trading for him dating back to 2021, according to Chris Johnston. Back then, the Stars weren’t interested in giving him a long-term deal at $9.5 million.

“And I think ultimately whether this happens or not comes down to can Chicago eat enough of the contract to get that number lower. Because certainly it’s not appealing to Dallas now if it wasn’t back then.”

The Chicago Blackhawks may be looking for players back and not just a futures trade.

