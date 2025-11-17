NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers

Is There a Shakeup Trade the Edmonton Oilers Can Make?

However, as Mitchell notes, it is hard for Oilers GM Stan Bowman to make a big shakeup trade to get things going, given that so many players have some trade protection and even the player who doesn’t, Evan Bouchard, isn’t being moved.

And for those looking for Juuse Saros to solve the Oilers goalie problems, how is Edmonton going to clear that cap space to make Saros’s $7.74 million AAV fit on the roster? Do they want to sacrifice more depth? As Mitchell notes, the Oilers could try to find their version of Spencer Knight, but Knight was a highly touted prospect. Not to mention the options out there don’t have the pedigree Knight does.

NHLRumors.com Note: The Edmonton Oilers do have Connor Ingram in their system, but he is struggling in the AHL right now. Edmonton has seen the return of Zach Hyman, which has helped their lineup; however, they still need to play better defensively in front of their goalies. Their depth has been depleted over the last several years, and losing more could set the team back further, especially in a trade for a guy like Saros. Plus, trading for a goalie is risky, as we have seen in Detroit. Red Wings GM is 0-for-3 thus far.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Kurz writes that Trevor Zegras has been an excellent fit for the Philadelphia Flyers, coming over in a trade in the summer with the Anaheim Ducks. He has fit well into Rick Tocchet‘s system. In 18 games with the Flyers this season, Zegras has 19 points (six goals and 13 assists).

With this hot start, contract extension talk for Zegras, a pending restricted free agent in the final year of the three-year deal he signed with the Anaheim Ducks before the trade, has heated up. there is nothing close or imminent between the two sides yet. But as Kurz writes, things can change in an instant.

It will be interesting to see what the Flyers do, as there has been hesitation to give players contracts early. Zegras will get a raise from his current rate. While the market projects him at $6.5 million AAV on a long-term deal, with a rising salary cap, it puts Zegras at $7.8 million AAV on a long-term contract. But nothing is close; at some point, the two parties will need to sit down and discuss the next step.

