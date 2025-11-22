NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Montreal Canadiens

Should the Edmonton Oilers be looking to make a trade now to help turn things around?

TSN: Craig Button, when asked if the Edmonton Oilers should be looking to make some trades now?

Host: “Okay, discipline and patience are key to fix those issues. Now the next question seems obvious, Craig, are these the players to make those fixes, or should Oilers management been, be trying to make some trades?

Button: “Now, I’m a big believer, Sarah, that if you’re looking for outside help to come in and fix problems that your current players have created, then you got a bigger problem than you thought. So, the first thing is, is you got to get your team to function to their capabilities.

And this team defensively are not functioning to their best abilities. We’ve seen it in the past. We’ve seen how good they can be. You’ve got to get back to functioning properly before you start to look outside to strengthen and bolster your lineup.

You always want to improve your lineup. You’re always looking at ways to improve your lineup. But if you’re looking for somebody, or somebody’s to come in from outside to fix your problems, guess what? Problems that go away by themselves come back by themselves. You got to fix them. You can’t look for outside solutions. The fix right now is in the Edmonton Oilers’ hands. It’s not outside their organization.”

Pierre LeBurn of The Athletic: Everyone knows the Montreal Canadiens have been looking for a No. 2 center, but sources from other front offices are saying the Canadiens are also open to acquiring a winger. The Canadiens interest was even before they started having injury issues. They won’t rush into anything, and they realize they’re not Cup contenders yet, so they won’t make any foolish moves. If they make a big trade, it will also extend beyond this season. They’ll eye smaller, stop-gap moves as well.

If Blake Coleman becomes available, could see the Canadiens having some interest. Nazem Kadri, definitely, but Calgary Flames ownership doesn’t want to move him. The Canadiens talked to the St. Louis Blues Jordan Kyrou last year before his no-trade clause kicked in. Jonathan Marchessault with three years left at $5.5 may scare off the Canadiens.

