NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, and the Los Angeles Kings

Will the Vancouver Canucks decide to extend or trade Kiefer Sherwood?

TSN: Darren Dreger said there haven’t been any official contract talks between the Vancouver Canucks and pending UFA forward Kiefer Sherwood, who is up to 12 goals on the season already.

“The problem in Vancouver is the depth they have on the wing. Of course, there’s going to be contract discussions and negotiations, but there’s no guarantee they’re going to extend this guy because of what I just said.

He could become legit trade fodder for the Vancouver Canucks, but that’ll happen closer to the trade deadline.”

The New York Rangers have some holes, and the New Jersey Devils won’t replace Jack Hughes

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Believed heading into the season that the New York Rangers could have used No. 3 center, two forwards to play in the top-nine with one of them able to play in the top-six. They could also use a left-handed top-four defenseman. Can Gabriel Perreault eventually fill a top-six role? Finding a left-handed Dman to play with Will Borgen on the second pair would be good. The Rangers should be looking to buy and not sell.

The New Jersey Devils aren’t going to replace Jack Hughes, and will either carry on without him or find someone to just stay above the water until he returns in January. They’re getting some healthy bodies back.

No talks right now between the Los Angeles Kings and Brandt Clarke

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: With Drew Doughty out for the next two to three weeks, Brandt Clarke‘s role with the team increased. Clarke is also a pending RFA coming out of his entry-level contract, with no arbitration rights. GM Ken Holland would say much when it came to signing him to a long-term contract extension or going their bridge route.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and It’s a Seller’s Market

“I’ve talked to his agent a little bit,” Holland said. “Nothing’s going on right now. Obviously, he’s a restricted free agent. We have until summertime. We’ll watch.”

