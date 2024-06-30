NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Decision day for the Edmonton Oilers on Jack Campbell

Daniel Nugent-Brown: The Edmonton Oilers would like to trade goaltender Jack Campbell but a buy out is an option if they can’t. Would expect them to go down to the wire with their decision. He’ll need to put on waivers on Sunday.

The Florida Panthers will try to keep everyone but…

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston of The Athletic: It’s not clear if the Florida Panthers are going to be able to re-sign 57-goal scorer Sam Reinhart.

The Predators have a list of pending UFAs that includes Vladimir Tarasenko, Kyle Okposo, Nick Cousins, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Dmitry Kulikov and Brandon Montour.

“We’re going to try and keep everybody,” he told The Athletic. “Obviously it’s a special group, and we’ll try to keep as many guys as we can and be mindful that there’s opportunity (on the open market) for people. We have a cap. Radko Gudas (who signed with the Anaheim Ducks last summer) was a good example, but you know what? That’s good for us too. While that’s a loss in one area, then maybe the next guy will come and say ‘OK, it worked out for me.’”

Jake Guentzel sitting on the Hurricanes offer

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston of The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes offered Jake Guentzel eight years and $64 million and the longer he sits on it, the more likely he goes to free agency. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks are interested.

Could the Hurricanes work out a sign-and-trade to get Guentzel the eight years?

The Lightning clearing cap room for Jake Guentzel?

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Sources say the Tampa Bay Lightning have a strong interest in Carolina Hurricanes pending UFA forward Jake Guentzel. The Lightning moved out Mikhail Sergachev and Tanner Jeannot, a combined $11.1 million.

“The hope is that this newfound cap space, our favorable taxation situation and the opportunity to play with some great players should make us an appealing destination when free agents have to make decisions on where to sign come July 1,” BriseBois said. “The unexpected consequence of this newfound cap space is that a number of teams are now reaching out about players that might be available.”