NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Jeremy Swayman, the top 53 UFAs

Will the Edmonton Oilers check in on Jeremy Swayman … again?

James Murphy of RG.org: There are some wondering if Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman will call the Boston Bruins about goaltender Jeremy Swayman, and it wouldn’t be the first time according to a source.

The Oilers weren’t the only team to checked in last offseason with Swayman was unsigned. Also checking in at varying times were the Colorado Avalanche, Seattle Kraken, Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers.

On Friday, Oilers GM Bowman said that they will make changes to their forwards and goalies.

Swayman doesn’t have any trade protection until July 1st of 2026.

NHL Rumors: Do the Vancouver Canucks really like Marco Rossi?

The Top 53 unrestricted free agents

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Ranking the top 50 unrestricted NHL free agents

1. Mitch Marner – winger

2. Sam Bennett – center

3. Brad Marchand – winger

4. Aaron Ekblad – right-shot defenseman

5. John Tavares – center

6. Nikolaj Ehlers – winger

7. Brock Boeser – winger

8. Vladislav Gavrikov – left-shot defenseman

9. Ivan Provorov – left-shot defenseman

10. Jake Allen – goaltender

11. Mikael Granlund – center/winger

12. Patrick Kane – winger

13. Pius Suter – center

14. Dmitry Orlov – left-shot defenseman

15. Dante Fabbro – right-shot defenseman

16. Ryan Lindgren – left-shot defenseman

17. Nate Schmidt – left-shot defenseman

18. Claude Giroux – center/winger

19. Jonathan Drouin – Winger

20. Jack Roslovic – center/winger

21. Jamie Benn – center/winger

22. Corey Perry – winger

23. Dan Vladar – goaltender

24. Connor Brown – winger

25. John Klingberg – right-shot defenseman

NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, and the Buffalo Sabres

26. Henri Jokiharju – right-shot defenseman

27. Cody Ceci – right-shot defenseman

28. Trent Frederic – center/winger

29. Victor Olofsson – winger

30. Andrei Kuzmenko – winger

31. Nick Perbix – right-shot defenseman

32. Brent Burns – right-shot defenseman

33. Brian Dumoulin – left-shot defenseman

34. Reilly Smith – winger

35. Andrew Mangiapane – winger

36. Alex Lyon – goaltender

37. Mason Appleton – winger

38. Adam Gaudette – center

39. Jeff Skinner – winger

40. Anthony Beauvillier – winger

41. James van Riemsdyk – winger

42. Evgenii Dadonov – winger

43. Gustav Nyquist – winger

44. Brandon Saad – winger

45. Alexandar Georgiev – goaltender

46. Anton Forsberg – goaltender

47. Brandon Tanev – winger

48. Matt Grzelcyk – left-shot defenseman

49. Joel Armia – winger

50. Taylor Raddysh – winger

51. Nick Bjugstad – center/winger

52. Tony DeAngelo – right-shot defenseman

53. Ilya Samsonov – goaltender

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.