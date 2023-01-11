NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, and Erik Karlsson

The Oilers continue to look for a defenseman … The Oilers and Senators have called about Matt Dumba

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland is talking to teams a little more often these days as he’s looking for a defenseman. He’s not in panic mode just yet.

“So yes, our understanding is he has talked to Arizona about Chychrun, to Montreal about Joel Edmundson. Think of a team has a defenceman potentially on the trade market and the Edmonton Oilers are trying to investigate fully what that means and what the price is – the prices are very high. I think Ken Holland is willing to be patient, doesn’t want to make a panic move.”

The Oilers scouted the Canadiens Monday night

The Oilers and the Ottawa Senators have checked in on Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba according to Darren Dreger. Dumba is a pending UFA and a right-handed defenseman.

“The problem from the Wild’s standpoint is they need him. They’re playing pretty well right now. They’re not sure just yet they are ready to move on from Matt Dumba even though you look into the future and you see the cap issue of the Minnesota Wild … But the price would be high and then the Wild would have to hit the market potentially to find someone to replace Matt Dumba.”

Teams are calling the Sharks about Erik Karlsson

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that teams have talked to the San Jose Sharks about defenseman Erik Karlsson despite still having a huge contract – four years left at $11.5 million per.

“Well, Karlsson has continued to have a torrid season and what’s happened subsequently – we can confirm that teams have engaged with the San Jose Sharks about what a trade could look like. I still think it’s more likely this waits until the off-season, if at all. Karlsson has a full no-move … but the noteworthy aspect here is that teams have called and have talked to San Jose about Erik Karlsson.”