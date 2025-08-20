NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – PTOs, Connor McDavid, and Vasily Podkolzin

PTO options for the Edmonton Oilers, and Connor McDavid’s extension will get done

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Two potential PTO options for the Edmonton Oilers are forwards Klim Kostin and Brett Leason. Kostin is a former Oilers, and Leason is from Alberta.

Believe that Connor McDavid will sign a contract extension before the start of the regular season, possibly before training camp gets underway. There is no way that McDavid wants to deal with the questions night in and night out during the regular season. For how much and for how long is another story. He doesn’t owe them a hometown discount.

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli, when asked if there is any update on Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel, who is eligible for a contract extension.

“No updates on that front either. So certainly between (Connor) McDavid, (Kyle) Connor, Eichel, lots of interesting contracts still to be sorted out.

And we’re just getting to that time of the year where lots of front offices, while some are at the Hlinka-Gretzky tournament right now overseas, scouting the next crop of players for the 2026 draft and beyond. But certainly the time of year where managers and agents get away for last couple weeks ,at the cottage or wherever they enjoy their summer, and that this isn’t typically a time that deals get done,. But I expect the McDavid situation to ramp up here in the next five to 14 days.”

Where could a Vasily Podkolzin extension with the Edmonton Oilers land at?

Zach Laing of Oilers Nation: Edmonton Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin put up eight goals and 24 points in 82 games last season, and chipped in with three goals and 10 points in 22 playoff games. When in the top-six, he mostly played with Leon Draisaitl, and did well at both ends of the ice. He’s in the final year of his deal that carries a $1 million cap hit.

Bob Stauffer reported late last month that they Oilers could sign Podkolzin to an extension by the end of August. With the Oilers possibly of Isaac Howard, and Matt Savoie making the team, and the addition of Andrew Mangiapane, Podkolzin may not hold down a top-six spot.

Evolving Hockey projects a two-year deal at $1.983 million per (39% chance), five years at $3.249 million (19%) and a one-year deal at $1.212 million (15%). A two-year deal seems like a good term for Podkolzin and the Oilers.

