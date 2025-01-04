NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers To Address Defense and Goaltending

Oilers Looking for Upgrades on Defense and Goaltending

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment with Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton and was asked if the Edmonton Oilers will address their goaltending position this season and who could be some of their options.

Carter Hutton: “I guess for me, the Colorado Avalanche being able to swap both goalies out mid-season. Now, we always look at the goalie thing, and we talk about it as it gets closer, but who’s next in line to be like a goalie move? Like I watch the (Karel) VelmajkaHe’s played very well. Contract coming up.

Are the Edmonton Oilers, a team that looks to maybe add a little depth, with Calvin Pickard struggling at times, they’re trying to be a difference maker, someone that can push (Stuart) Skinner a bit. I just like to see what’s going to happen as we start to move forward here and really see what these contenders are going to do.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, well, look, it was nice to see Colorado go bold in terms of swapping up both of their guys, not just making the one move for (Scott) Wedgewood; they ended up hitting (Mackenzie) Blackwood, and then subsequently signed him to that five-year extension.

So it’s nice to see some teams starting to take a little bit bolder risks earlier on in the season. And that certainly would have played a factor because teams are looking to kind of bolster themselves between the pipes. Well, you got one option that’s no longer there in terms of Blackwood.

So if you look at Calgary, for example, Dan Vladar, also on an expiring contract. Is he somebody that a team would look at to bring in a different type of backup in place or do you , whether it’s Edmonton or Carolina, circling back to Anaheim for John Gibson with a couple of years or few years left $6.4 million.

Anaheim is in a position now, it sounds like, to retain a good chunk of his cap hit, and he certainly wants an opportunity to go out there and chase a championship, not just this season but for the duration of his contract. I’m curious. With respect to Edmonton, he does have some no-trade protection. I don’t know 100%, though I’ve been led to believe that Edmonton may be one of the teams on his initial list.

Whether that’s changed, I’m not initially sure or for now, but that would certainly give him an opportunity to chase. Same with Carolina. I think both of these clubs are going to circle back if they haven’t already started poking with respect to Anaheim and Gibson.

Edmonton was interesting because they’re going to also add on D. They want to bring in a defenseman. They want to bring in a veteran guy who’s not to be quality of a Mathias Ekholm, but somebody that fits that mold as well. A shutdown type of defenseman who can come in and stabilize the back end, which will hope, in turn, will assist the goaltending position.

But this is the first little because last year, everything was all about Skinner. Now it’s kind of shifted to well, if the right deal falls into place, maybe we can address the goaltending as well.

So Edmonton, for me, is going to be, over the next two months, leading into the deadline, a team that could address defense. I expect them to, but also goaltending would not shock me.