NHL Rumors: Where Will the 2026 NHL Winter Classic Be Held?

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Hints At Potential Location

Now that the 2025 NHL Winter Classic has come and gone, and fans are looking ahead to where the game will be held next year.

While it may not be for everyone, the game still attracts a large audience, specifically to the city it is held in.

Outdoor Games Are Still Very Popular for the NHL

During a quick segment on the pregame game show with the NHL on TNT Crew ahead of the 2025 Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman gave a little teaser as to where the 2026 version of the game will be held and when the announcement would happen.

“Next week, give or take,” said Commissioner Bettman when asked when the NHL would announce the next game. “It’s going to be a little unusual. It’s going to be a little more unique. Some people think we’ve lost our minds, but we’re not ready to announce it. We will soon, and it’s going to be good.”

As Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet noted recently on one of his 32 Thoughts Podcasts, the Florida Panthers would be hosting an outdoor game next season. It was later confirmed that LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, will host an outdoor game next season. However, nobody knows if it will be a Winter Classic or Stadium Series Game.

Signs Point to Florida Hosting 2026 Winter Classic

George Richards of Florida Hockey Now: Richards writes that LoanDepot Park will be turned into a winter wonderland next season.

As he writes, the Panthers will not be playing the Tampa Bay Lightning. There is a belief that the Lightning will host their own outdoor game at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That means the Panthers could either play the New York Rangers or Boston Bruins. Right now, the early consensus is it will be the Rangers.

NHLRumors.com Note: With the Lightning potentially hosting an outdoor game of their own, it is a good chance that is a Stadium Series game. The NFL takes priority at Raymond James Stadium, so it would be hard to play that game early in the season.

Again nothing is official yet, but expect an announcement in the next week or two. The NHL is still finalizing everything. But if you listen to what the Commissioner said, playing a Winter Classic in Florida on New Year’s Eve would be unique.