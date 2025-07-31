NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers Trade Candidates, and Mario Ferraro Okay With a Change of Scenery

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Ahead of the trade deadline, the Edmonton Oilers will likely be looking to upgrade in some areas. They’ve moved many future assets over the past few years, and teams will be looking for the same. Top options that could be moved by the trade deadline as the Oilers will take another run at it.

Stuart Skinner – The 26-year-old carries a $2.6 million cap hit and could go the other way if the Oilers find a starting goaltender.

Matt Savoie – Will get a shot at making the top two lines in camp. If he struggles, they could use the 21-year-old as a trade chip.

Vasiliy Podkolzin – Earned a spot on a line with Leon Draisaitl, but can he keep it? Will Issac Howard or Savoie pass him on the depth chart?

Beau Akey – Will make the jump to pro hockey this year in the AHL, and has a shot at making his NHL debut in the next year or two. Teams could ask for Akey when offering up immediate help.

Maxim Berezkin – A 23-year-old power winger playing in the KHL. Put up 24 goals and 32 assists in 87 regular-season and playoff games.

Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest: The 27-year-old San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro is in the final year of his four-year, $13 million deal. He’s been in the rumor mill for years, it seems. The hasn’t officially asked for a trade, but The Fourth Period writes that he’d be okay with a change of scenery.

“The Sharks are open to moving Ferraro, who is now in the last year of his contract. He hasn’t asked for a trade, but he would be open to a change of scenery, and with San Jose adding three new defencemen, now might be the time. Teams that reached out during the season will poke around this off-season.”

He’s played higher up than maybe he should have over the past years and may be better suited as a No. 4 or 5 on a better team. TFP links him to the Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, Winnipeg Jets, and the Calgary Flames.

