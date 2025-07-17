NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and the Minnesota Wild

The Edmonton Oilers should lock up Jake Walman and some comparables

Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman is entering the final year of his contract that carries a $3.4 million cap hit. Walman should be getting more second PP time this season and a fixture on the second pairing.

As a UFA, Walman would be in high demand, so it might be smart for the Oilers to sign him before the start of the season. Comparables are Brandon Montour ($7 million), Neal Pionk ($7 million), and Noah Hanifin ($7.35 million).

The Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild had been talking Marco Rossi

Sekeres and Price: Last week David Pagnotta was on the Sekeres and Price show talking about the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild.

Sekeres: “We’ve heard Dakota Joshua’s name is out there. So, does it stand a reason it was Joshua and 15? Do you have any inside knowledge on who the player was?

Pagnotta: “A, no. And B, I don’t get the sense that Joshua was the guy. I think that might have been involved in something else.

You know. Again, they were out there, they were out there looking. They’re out there not just for 2C, but they’re also looking to see what their options were going to be, if they can bring in somebody else to add to that, to that top six.

And this is obviously before July one, so before things got really, you know, Brock’s thing was the final hour before the doors opened. But they were, they were looking to see what their options were going to be. And, you know, they couldn’t get to the finish line.

Now, some of it was, you know, they didn’t like every team, they didn’t like it. The other team didn’t like it. Obviously, Minnesota didn’t like the package, and they held on to Rossi, for now, but he’s, he’s still available. They’re still, you know, trying to figure stuff out with, with him. He shares the same agent as K’Andre Miller, they worked out a sign-and-trade. Let’s see what happens here with Rossi in Minnesota.

