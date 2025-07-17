NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

The price for Rickard Rakell and Erik Karlsson should be …

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: (mailbag) A first-round pick and forward Alex Turcotte from the Los Angeles Kings for Rickard Rakell wouldn’t be enough for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but it’s getting close. Believe that there may have been a similar offer/discussion at the trade deadline. A high pick and a good prospect/young player should be the return. Someone better than Turcotte.

Any return for defenseman Erik Karlsson would depend on how much salary the Penguins are willing to retain. A second-round pick and a B-level prospect for Karlsson would be a big win for the Penguins.

Can absolutely see forward Bryan Rust playing out his contract in Pittsburgh. (He has three years left at $5.125 million)

Don’t see the current fit for forwards Kevin Hayes and Noel Acciari with the Penguins.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are eyeing the goalie market

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell is still looking for a goaltender or two. They currently have Jet Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins in the NHL, and need a No. 3 for the AHL that can handle the NHL if there is an injury.

Finding a goalie that doesn’t require waivers would be ideal, but they aren’t easy to find.

“They’re very valuable guys,” Waddell said. “I’ve talked to all of the teams who have those guys, and nobody wants to give those guys up. You can understand why.”

The waiver wire during training camp could net the Blue Jackets someone. They sit 13th in waiver priority. Claiming someone would mean they would need to put them back on waivers to get to the AHL.

“We might be forced to carry three goalies, which I’m not against,” Waddell said. “It’s not ideal, but I’m not against it if that’s the best way to get our third goalie.”

Goaltenders that could be put on waivers in the fall could include: Laurent Brossoit (Chicago), Pheonix Copley (Los Angeles), Ivan Fedotov (Philadelphia), Marcus Hogberg (New York Islanders), Ville Husso (Anaheim), Matt Murray (Seattle), Cal Petersen (Minnesota)s and Cayden Primeau (Carolina).

