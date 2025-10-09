NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and Will Stars Have to Take Less?

The Edmonton Oilers and Brett Kulak are talking

Ryan Rishaug: There have been some contract extension talks between the Edmonton Oilers and defenseman Brett Kulak, but nothing is imminent.

“Will be interesting to see which way he goes with it. Free agent D market might be something enticing to explore for him, but his role with Edmonton is important and he has a chance to win. Excellent playoff performer and great skater.”

The Winnipeg Jets could start talks with Adam Lowry

Ken Wiebe: Now that the Winnipeg Jets have extended forward Kyle Connor, would expect that contract extension talks with captain Adam Lowry will pick up.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Winnipeg Jets are checking out the D market

The Fourth Period: It’s believed that the Winnipeg Jets are in the market for a defenseman, but nothing appears imminent. The Jets are without defenseman Dylan Samberg for the next six to eight weeks with a broken wrist.

They may decide to wait to see if a team struggles to start the season, and they look to make a move. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff wouldn’t hesitate to make a move sooner if something comes up. The Jets currently have just under $4 million in cap space.

Auston Matthews on if Connor McDavid’s extension will pressure star players to take less

Mark Masters of TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said that two positions are strong, but one has some question marks.

“Our goaltending is strong. Our defence is strong. Up front is where there are probably a few more question marks in terms of where everyone fits, finding their roles, and finding chemistry.”

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was asked if Connor McDavid‘s contract extension will put pressure on star players to take less money in the future?

NHL Rumors: From Pending UFAs to RFAs to Past Offer Sheet Ideas to Looking at the Market

“I think everybody’s situation is different,” the Leafs captain said. “Obviously, every team’s situation is different. Cap’s going up. You know, it’s tough to kind of envision what the landscape’s going to look like. But, you know, in the end, I think you always want to try to find a happy medium between what helps the team and puts the team in a good situation as well as yourself. So, I think that’s kind of the way I look toward it.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.