NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson, Evan Bouchard, and Jordan Kyrou

Would Erik Karlsson waive his NMC, and the influence of a signing bonus and salary retention?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Would Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson waive his no-movement clause? He is owed a $5 million bonus on July 1st, and has two years left at a $10 million cap hit. Teams would obviously be more interested after the $5 million is paid, but it would cost more to acquire. I

If the Penguins got the cap hit down to $7.5 million, he’d have an aggressive market. The cost would also go up if he’s at $7.5 million. Karlsson would be okay with going to a contender. He played really well at the Four Nations Face-off, but some will view his NHL play much differently.

Could Evan Bouchard be looking for a four-year deal?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers don’t have much cap space, and they hope to get Evan Bouchard signed by next week. Teams can contact him after July 1st. There are options on the table to believe that a four-year deal makes sense.

Bouchard is rep’d by the same agency as Auston Matthews. A four-year deal would take him until his 29, and the cap will be way higher. The cap number for four years should be less than an eight-year deal.

Jordan Kyrou‘s no-trade clause kicks in on July 1st

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou’s full no-trade clause kicks in on July 1st. He signed an eight-year, $65 million deal in 2022. Will the Blues want to move him before that kicks in?

Frank Seravalli moved Kyrou to No. 2 on his trade target board, a source said any speculation is just “rumors.”

There are some reasons that trading Kyrou would make sense – the need for center and their abundance of wingers. They may not be as good as Kyrou, but he’d net a good return, a center, or a young right-handed defenseman.

Kyrou is a consistent goal scorer, and six years left at $8.125 million is a pretty friendly deal, especially when the cap keeps going up.

