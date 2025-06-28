NHL Rumors: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dallas Stars, Brock Boeser, and the Winnipeg Jets

Evgeny Kuznetsov is looking for an NHL return

Shumi Babaev Agency: Have been talking to a number of NHL teams about Evgeny Kuznetsov making a return the NHL next season.

The Dallas Stars are looking to re-sign Mikael Granlund, but need some space. Mitch Marner seems like a long shot

TSN: The Dallas Stars are talking to pending UFA forward Mikael Granlund about a contract extension, according to Pierre LeBrun. They’ll need to move salary out – Matt Dumba‘s $3.75 million – and they’ll continue to take calls on Jason Robertson.

NHL News: John Tavares, Charlie Coyle, NHL CBA Finalized

“Now, my sense is, checking on this again today, they’d rather sign Jason Robertson to an extension and they can do that as of July 1, but if they don’t like what they hear on that front, then they might go back on their Robertson trade calls and see what the market is like.

And yes, in the end, we know that Marner, Dallas, we believe, is on his list of teams. I think it’s a long shot for Dallas to make it work under the cap, but don’t count them out.”

Brock Boeser could be an option for the Winnipeg Jets

TSN: Darren Dreger says that if the Winnipeg Jets don’t bring back pending UFA Nikolaj Ehlers, pending UFA Brock Boeser could be an option and good fit.

“Now we believe, and we can understand why Ehlers would want to test the market on July 1, he’s a pending unrestricted free agent, he wants to fully educate himself on what all of his options are. But he hasn’t closed the door on Winnipeg and I believe that Kevin Cheveldayoff will continue to be in the game to retain Nikolaj Ehlers, but if he signs somewhere else, then Brock Boeser might be a good option.”

NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson, Evan Bouchard, and Jordan Kyrou

