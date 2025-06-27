NHL News: John Tavares, Charlie Coyle, NHL CBA Finalized

John Tavares Staying in Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent John Tavares on a new four-year contract.

JOHNNY TORONTO ⚪️ We have re-signed John Tavares to a four-year contract extension pic.twitter.com/iLPhQRto9H — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 27, 2025

Over the next four years, Tavares will make $4.38 million on an AAV with the Maple Leafs.

NHL Trade: The New York Islanders Trade Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens

Tavares will take a deferred $2 million in compensation. As Chris Johnston notes, once the new CBA kicks in, players can no longer defer compensation.

John Tavares’s contract includes $2M in deferred compensation — a mechanism that will be outlawed in the new CBA starting in 2026-27. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 27, 2025

Things were moving along with Tavares and the Leafs last night, as NHLRumors.com reports via Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period. At that time, it was a four-year deal at $4.25 million a season. However, the comparable was Matt Duchene’s deal in Dallas when he re-signed with the Stars for four years at $4.5 million.

With the deferred money Tavares got the Duchene deal Great tactic here. It will be gone in 2026-27 but smart move by the Leafs to keep him. As mentioned on @FullPressNHL and @NHLrumorsX this was the deal that would get it done. #LeafsForever https://t.co/v1dmkNv16L — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) June 27, 2025

Charlie Coyle Traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to Columbus for a 2027 2nd round, 2025 3rd round and Gavin Brindley

In addition to Charlie Coyle, the Colorado Avalanche are trading Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue Jackets

CBJ also getting Miles Wood in this trade. https://t.co/KdPP7Gmtjh — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 27, 2025

NHL Rumors: The Florida Panthers Still Think They can Re-sign all Three

The Colorado Avalanche have cleared $7.75 million in cap space as they move Coyle and Wood. They have free agents, Jonathan Drouin and Ryan Lindgren, to sign.

Anthony Di Marco: Hearing that the Avs moving out Coyle and Wood reopens the door for a possible Ryan Lindgren return to Colorado. A potential deal (should something ultimately get done) could be in the five year range w/ a $4.5M AAV (identical to his last one). @DailyFaceoff

Jack Quinn Signs Deal with the Buffalo Sabres

Chris Johnston: Jack Quinn signs a two-year extension with the #sabres carrying a $3.375M AAV.

NHL and NHLPA Formally Announce New CBA

The NHL and NHLPA formally announced a new four-year CBA pending a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that still needs to be ratified.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks; Thatcher Demko and Need at Forward

Zach Cavanagh of the Sporting Tribune: NHL and NHLPA agree to Memorandum of Understanding on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, “ensuring at least five years of labor peace” according to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. New CBA will kick in September 2026, pending ratification.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff outlined the new additions to the CBA, which include:

84 game schedule

Salary cap in the playoffs to close the LTIR loophole

Player contracts will be term limited to a maximum of seven years for players re-signing with their current club and six years for players on the free agent market.

As for the No-State Income Tax, NHLPA President Marty Walsh called it a non-issue and media-driven.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.