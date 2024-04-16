NHL Rumors: Expect Announcement on Arizona Relocation By End of the Week

Expect Two Announcements When It Comes To the Arizona Relocation

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play and was asked when the NHL fans can expect an announcement on Arizona’s relocating to Salt Lake City.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Steve Kouleas: “Joining us now as always each, every Monday, Sirius XM Network Insider of The Fourth Period of course in Lala Land as the LA Kings are an action against Minnesota. They got two games left Vegas is off. They got two games left. So we have a fight for, I guess, Dallas and Edmonton so to speak, as Dave Pagnotta joins us now. Dave, let’s begin with Arizona in Salt Lake City. When’s the big presser, Friday? What are you hearing?”

Dave Pagnotta: “We may get a couple. We may get one in Arizona and then the introductory one in Utah in Salt Lake City. The hope is that they can pull this off by the end of the week. But I think on the 17th or 18th, we’ll have one announcement, and then the following day, there will be the Utah one. That’s if they can finalize everything and get everything kind of locked in the T’s crossed and I’s dotted but this is definitely happening, and it’s just a matter of the legal side getting all ironed out and getting everything mapped up because this isn’t a traditional relocation by any stretch guys.

It’s basically an expansion, and you’re taking the “assets” the players, the staff on the hockey ops side and all of that, and you’re transferring them or being purchased or whatever it is by the new expansion team, and Moruelo keeps the Coyotes, the name, the rights and all of that for at least a five-year period, a grace period for them to get the arena in order if they can pull it off.

So this isn’t typical, this isn’t Atlanta moving to Winnipeg, or you know Hartford to Raleigh kind of thing. This is, this is a bit of a different beast in terms of how this is not going to be structured, and it’s very it’s it’s complicated. And that’s why there’s so many different legalities that are tied to this making sure that this is done in the most appropriate way legally more than anything just to avoid any potential complications down the road as this is a different type of scenario.

But it’s definitely getting there, and there will be NHL action regularly in Salt Lake City starting next season.”