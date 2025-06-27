NHL Rumors: Five Potential Destinations for Jason Robertson

If the Dallas Stars Were To Trade Jason Robertson, Here Are Five Trade Packages

Adam Gertz of Bleacher Report: As Gertz writes, the Dallas Stars have been to the Western Conference Final three years in a row. Forward Jason Robertson has been a big reason why they have gotten there. The Stars need to clear cap space to sign players. Robertson’s name continues to draw interest from teams from around the league. While the Stars don’t want to trade him, they might for the right offer.

Gertz examines the five best packages for Robertson if the Stars were to trade him. Again, these are all hypothetical trade packages.

Los Angeles Kings – Alex Turcotte, Brandt Clarke, and a 2025 first-ound pick

This is an offer the Stars would have to consider correct. They are getting a middle-six forward in Turcotte with an upside. They also get a top-four defenseman in Clarke, who could slide right in for the Stars as they are looking for defense. Again, LA might not be thrilled about moving him because they might also be losing Vladislav Gavrikov.

New York Rangers – Brennan Othmann, Braden Schneider, and a first-round pick

The Rangers would be shipping out two young players in this proposed deal with the Stars. Both players have tremendous upside. But with the Stars looking to replenish their prospect pool, this would make sense.

Detroit Red Wings – Defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka, forward Jonatan Berggren, and a first-round pick

The Detroit Red Wings NEED to make the playoffs. They have a deep prospect pool, and it’s time for the rebuild to be over under GM Steve Yzerman. Axel Sandim Pelikka is going to be an excellent defenseman in the NHL, that is the starting point. If the Red Wings and Stars were to do this, adding Robertson to Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Alex DeBrincat would make Detroit a playoff contender right away. NHL Rumors: The Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson Trade Speculation

Calgary Flames – Defenseman Rasmus Andersson, and a first-round pick

Again, the Dallas Stars need help on the right side of their defence. They have not been able to replace Chris Tanev. Adding Andersson would be a huge get for the Stars. Teams were trade partners before that, which is how Dallas got Tanev in the first place. Not to mention, Calgary gets the top six forward they need.

Carolina Hurricanes – Defenseman Scott Morrow, forward Jackson Blake, and a first-round pick

Any trade package would include a defenseman who can play the right side. Scott Morrow is the player who would likely be sent from Carolina if these two teams were to engage in trade talks again. Since the Stars gave up Logan Stankoven in the Rantanen deal along with a first, Dallas could get a first-round pick and a player like Jackson Blake, who has tremendous upside. There is a thought that Dallas could also acquire Andrei Svechnikov in this deal.

These are all hypothetical deals. While the Stars are not actively shopping forward Jason Robertson, but they are listening. It would take an offer that GM Jim Nill couldn’t refuse to move him.

