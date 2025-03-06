NHL Rumors: From New Jersey To Edmonton

New Jersey On The Hunt For Additions

James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey NOW:: So, it is time for the silly season as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches. With the injuries to Jonas Siegenthaler, Dougie Hamilton, and Jack Hughes, New Jersey goes forward. The question becomes what do they add, not if. Anyhow, there are all sorts of scenarios including within the division. Let’s heat things up or throw some water on them.

Social media takes things and makes some others go out of hand. Any trade for Brock Nelson, for example, is going to warrant a first-round pick (2025 or 2026). The majority feel Nelson is staying but in the case of actual movement, the Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, and Minnesota Wild have kicked the tires.

As for Kyle Palmieri, he has eight goals in his last 12 games and could go back to New Jersey. However, this appears unlikely right now. The Devils need scoring but they need speed (Jack Hughes injury). Again, throwing several picks and retention just to try and acquire Nelson seems foolhardy. However, New Jersey needs a forward (preferably a center that scores) and teams know it.

Anyway, with NHL Trade Deadline here, Tom Fitzgerald is under some pressure to get this right. Any team can win in the East this year.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton and Another Trade Watch List

Deal Or No Deal

Jason Gregor of OilersNation : Unlike New Jersey, who can pile on LTIR money forever, Edmonton is not quite in that position. Evander Kane wants to play during the regular season. Can he? Stan Bowman has several options including trading Kane and freeing up his $5.1 million AAV that way. Who would take the player? Keep in mind, he had surgery and additional surgery revamping his core plus knee surgery.

Also, that means getting more creative if Kane does not move. Goaltending upgrades are not coming for Edmonton as one does not exist on the market. Right-handed shooting defensemen would help here. Perhaps, a top or even middle-six winger who can score. Those are the kinds of things that Bowman is looking for.

Expect Edmonton to still be able to make more than one move before Friday afternoon at 3pm ET. The question is whether multiple deals get to the finish line or not.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? The channel is new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.