NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and a Top 40 NHL Trade Watch List

Areas the Edmonton Oilers could target at the deadline

Ryan Rishaug: What [Rishaug} thinks the Edmonton Oilers will be targeting at the trade deadline.

A number four or five left-handed defenseman

A forward that could compete for a top-six spot (Added Trent Frederic on Tuesday)

A fourth-line center that can kill penalties.

If Evander Kane isn’t on the LTIR for the remainder of the season, it’s going to have to be money-in, money-out, which is going to complicate things. They could also try to trade Evander Kane before Friday.

Top 40 NHL Trade Watch List

The Fourth Period: A look at the top 40 players that could be traded by Friday’s deadline and teams that they have been reportedly linked to.

1. Mikko Rantanen, RW – Carolina Hurricanes

Reportedly linked to: Dallas, Vegas, Florida, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Los Angeles

2. Brock Nelson, C – New York Islanders

Reportedly linked to: Minnesota, Dallas, Boston, Toronto, Colorado, Winnipeg, Columbus, Washington

3. Dylan Cozens, C – Buffalo Sabres

Reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Calgary, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Toronto, Montreal

4. Brandon Tanev, LW/RW – Seattle Kraken

Reportedly linked to: Toronto, Washington, NY Rangers, Vegas, Ottawa, Columbus, Tampa Bay

5. Scott Laughton, C – Philadelphia Flyers

Reportedly linked to: Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, New Jersey

6. Brayden Schenn, C – St. Louis Blues

Reportedly linked to: Vegas, Colorado, Toronto

7. Casey Mittelstadt, C – Colorado Avalanche

8. Jake Evans, C – Montreal Canadiens

Reportedly linked to: Los Angeles, New Jersey, Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Carolina, Colorado

9. Bowen Byram / Owen Power – Buffalo Sabres

Reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Anaheim, Winnipeg, St. Louis

10. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Reportedly linked to: Buffalo, Carolina, Detroit, Minnesota, Dallas, Ottawa, Columbus

11. Yanni Gourde, C – Seattle Kraken

Reportedly linked to: Washington, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Vegas, Colorado, Boston

12. Kyle Palmieri, LW/RW – New York Islanders

Reportedly linked to: Los Angeles, Vancouver, Colorado

13. Mario Ferraro, LD – San Jose Sharks

Reportedly linked to: Colorado, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary

14. Brock Boeser, RW – Vancouver Canucks

Reportedly linked to: Minnesota, Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay

15. Jared McCann, LW – Seattle Kraken

Reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Ottawa, NY Rangers

16. Brian Dumoulin, LD – Anaheim Ducks

Reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Edmonton

17. Ivan Provorov, LD/RD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Reportedly linked to: Ottawa, Vancouver, Dallas, Florida, Edmonton

18. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C – New York Islanders

Reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Colorado

19. Jamie Oleksiak, LD – Seattle Kraken

Reportedly linked to: Toronto, Dallas, Edmonton

20. Rasmus Ristolainen, LD/RD – Philadelphia Flyers

Reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Dallas, Vancouver, Winnipeg

21. Ryan Donato, C – Chicago Blackhawks

Reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Los Angeles, Ottawa, Toronto, New Jersey, Carolina

22. Reilly Smith, RW – New York Rangers

23. Brandon Carlo, RD – Boston Bruins

Reportedly linked to: Calgary, Winnipeg

24. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens

Reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Tampa Bay

25. Lawson Crouse, LW – Utah Hockey Club

26. Trent Frederic, LW/C – Boston Bruins

Reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Washington, Minnesota

27. Rickard Rakell, RW/LW – Pittsburgh Penguins

28. Ryan O’Reilly, C – Nashville Predators

29. Matt Grzelcyk, LD – Pittsburgh Penguins

Reportedly linked to: Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Colorado

30. Jason Zucker, LW – Buffalo Sabres

31. Joel Armia, RW – Montreal Canadiens

Reportedly linked to: Washington, Tampa Bay, Vegas, Edmonton

32. Carson Soucy, LD – Vancouver Canucks

Reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Calgary

33. Nick Robertson, LW – Toronto Maple Leafs

Reportedly linked to: Dallas, Seattle, Anaheim

34. Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW – Seattle Kraken

35. K’Andre Miller, LD – New York Rangers

Reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Anaheim, San Jose

36. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks

Reportedly linked to: Carolina, Edmonton

37. Trevor Zegras, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

Reportedly linked to: NY Rangers, Montreal, Chicago, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Detroit

38. Mika Zibanejad, C – New York Rangers

39. Jordan Kyrou, RW – St. Louis Blues

40. Erik Karlsson, RD – Pittsburgh Penguins

