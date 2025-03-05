NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and a Top 40 NHL Trade Watch List

Areas the Edmonton Oilers could target at the deadline
Ryan Rishaug: What [Rishaug} thinks the Edmonton Oilers will be targeting at the trade deadline.
- A number four or five left-handed defenseman
- A forward that could compete for a top-six spot (Added Trent Frederic on Tuesday)
- A fourth-line center that can kill penalties.
If Evander Kane isn’t on the LTIR for the remainder of the season, it’s going to have to be money-in, money-out, which is going to complicate things. They could also try to trade Evander Kane before Friday.
Top 40 NHL Trade Watch List
The Fourth Period: A look at the top 40 players that could be traded by Friday’s deadline and teams that they have been reportedly linked to.
1. Mikko Rantanen, RW – Carolina Hurricanes
Reportedly linked to: Dallas, Vegas, Florida, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Los Angeles
NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Minnesota Wild
2. Brock Nelson, C – New York Islanders
Reportedly linked to: Minnesota, Dallas, Boston, Toronto, Colorado, Winnipeg, Columbus, Washington
3. Dylan Cozens, C – Buffalo Sabres
Reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Calgary, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Toronto, Montreal
4. Brandon Tanev, LW/RW – Seattle Kraken
Reportedly linked to: Toronto, Washington, NY Rangers, Vegas, Ottawa, Columbus, Tampa Bay
5. Scott Laughton, C – Philadelphia Flyers
Reportedly linked to: Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, New Jersey
6. Brayden Schenn, C – St. Louis Blues
Reportedly linked to: Vegas, Colorado, Toronto
7. Casey Mittelstadt, C – Colorado Avalanche
8. Jake Evans, C – Montreal Canadiens
Reportedly linked to: Los Angeles, New Jersey, Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Carolina, Colorado
9. Bowen Byram / Owen Power – Buffalo Sabres
Reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Anaheim, Winnipeg, St. Louis
10. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Reportedly linked to: Buffalo, Carolina, Detroit, Minnesota, Dallas, Ottawa, Columbus
11. Yanni Gourde, C – Seattle Kraken
Reportedly linked to: Washington, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Vegas, Colorado, Boston
12. Kyle Palmieri, LW/RW – New York Islanders
Reportedly linked to: Los Angeles, Vancouver, Colorado
13. Mario Ferraro, LD – San Jose Sharks
Reportedly linked to: Colorado, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary
14. Brock Boeser, RW – Vancouver Canucks
Reportedly linked to: Minnesota, Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay
15. Jared McCann, LW – Seattle Kraken
Reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Ottawa, NY Rangers
NHL Rumors: Rolling The Dice With John Gibson, and the Vegas Golden Knights
16. Brian Dumoulin, LD – Anaheim Ducks
Reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Edmonton
17. Ivan Provorov, LD/RD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Reportedly linked to: Ottawa, Vancouver, Dallas, Florida, Edmonton
18. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C – New York Islanders
Reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Colorado
19. Jamie Oleksiak, LD – Seattle Kraken
Reportedly linked to: Toronto, Dallas, Edmonton
20. Rasmus Ristolainen, LD/RD – Philadelphia Flyers
Reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Dallas, Vancouver, Winnipeg
21. Ryan Donato, C – Chicago Blackhawks
Reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Los Angeles, Ottawa, Toronto, New Jersey, Carolina
22. Reilly Smith, RW – New York Rangers
23. Brandon Carlo, RD – Boston Bruins
Reportedly linked to: Calgary, Winnipeg
24. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens
Reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Tampa Bay
25. Lawson Crouse, LW – Utah Hockey Club
26. Trent Frederic, LW/C – Boston Bruins
Reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Washington, Minnesota
27. Rickard Rakell, RW/LW – Pittsburgh Penguins
28. Ryan O’Reilly, C – Nashville Predators
29. Matt Grzelcyk, LD – Pittsburgh Penguins
Reportedly linked to: Tampa Bay, Winnipeg, Colorado
30. Jason Zucker, LW – Buffalo Sabres
NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – The Deadline, Their First-Round Pick, and Claude Giroux
31. Joel Armia, RW – Montreal Canadiens
Reportedly linked to: Washington, Tampa Bay, Vegas, Edmonton
32. Carson Soucy, LD – Vancouver Canucks
Reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Calgary
33. Nick Robertson, LW – Toronto Maple Leafs
Reportedly linked to: Dallas, Seattle, Anaheim
34. Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW – Seattle Kraken
35. K’Andre Miller, LD – New York Rangers
Reportedly linked to: Vancouver, Anaheim, San Jose
36. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks
Reportedly linked to: Carolina, Edmonton
37. Trevor Zegras, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
Reportedly linked to: NY Rangers, Montreal, Chicago, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Detroit
38. Mika Zibanejad, C – New York Rangers
39. Jordan Kyrou, RW – St. Louis Blues
40. Erik Karlsson, RD – Pittsburgh Penguins
Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.