NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Ducks, Sabres, Hurricanes, Panthers, Kings, and Maple Leafs

The Vegas Golden Knights may not be interested in trading William Karlsson

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that the Vegas Golden Knights may not be interested in moving forward William Karlsson and his $5.9 million salary cap, despite the speculation that has been out there.

“I got pushback from teams about Karlsson,” Friedman explained. “I haven’t spoken to Vegas directly, and it’s always possible that they may be talking to one or two specific teams about him that I haven’t found.

“But I will say that I asked a few people about Karlsson, and either they told me they’re not under the impression he’s available, or I suspect that one or two teams asked and were told no.”

NHL Rumors: What will the Vegas Golden Knights be up to?

Quick hits on the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, and Toronto Maple Leafs

James Mirtle of The Athletic: Notes from the draft combine after talking to team executives and agents.

Anaheim Ducks – Could try to move John Gibson again, and have money to burn. There was some talk about Mitch Marner, who could be looking at $14 million-plus.

Buffalo Sabres – If Alex Tuch doesn’t want to sign a contract extension, GM Kevyn Adams needs to look at moving him. Bowen Byram and JJ Peterka are pending RFA, and the Sabres can match any offer sheets. They don’t need more draft picks.

Carolina Hurricanes – They have $28 million in projected cap space and the green light to spend. Will be in on Mitch Marner. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov likely isn’t back, and Brent Burns is a UFA and 40 years old. Could take a run at Aaron Ekblad.

Florida Panthers – Doubtful that Sam Bennett isn’t re-signed, as there is a mutual interest. Will likely get at least $8 million. Will Ekblad or Brad Marchand be back? Would have about $11 million for a No. 1 defenseman, a top-nine winger, and a backup goalie. Seems that Ekblad could be back, but Marchand, if looking for $8 million-ish, may be hard to fit in.

Los Angeles Kings – GM Ken Holland met with Pat Brisson, the agent for pending UFA defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. He could get seven years at $8.5 million on the open market. They have to cap space to offer Mitch Marner big money.

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – Trade Chips and Targets

Toronto Maple Leafs – Don’t have a first-round pick for three years and not much in the way of prospects. Could look to shed the salaries of Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, and maybe Max Domi. Would like a playing making defenseman but they have seven Dmen under contract already. Want to upgrade at center. A source says there’s a mutual interest with Max Pacioretty. Can they re-sign Tavares for around $5 million? Could they take a run at Brad Marchand?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.