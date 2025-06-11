NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – Trade Chips and Targets

Potential trade chips for the New York Rangers

James Mirtle of The Athletic: New York Rangers – Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Carson Soucy could be available as the Rangers look to make cap space. Artemi Panarin is eligible for a contract extension.

Larry Brooks: At the Draft Combine in Buffalo, forward Alexis Lafreniere‘s name was out there and talked out. If the Rangers are not able to trade K’Andre Miller for a defenseman and get a forward in returned, they could look at moving Lafreniere for a defenseman.

Rangers untouchables and a potential UFA target

Arthur Staple: The only untouchables for the Rangers may be Igor Shesterkin, Adam Fox, and Panarin. Could have an interest in Los Angeles Kings pending UFA Gavrikov if they can create the cap space.

Mitch Marner’s Strengths and Weaknesses and Who Should/Shouldn’t Try to Sign Him

Potential trade targets for the New York Rangers

Vincent Z. Mercogliano Of Lohud: Sources say the New York Rangers GM Chris Drury has spoken to teams as to who might be available on the trade market. They will be aggressively look at making moves after missing the playoffs last season. They don’t have much salary cap flexibility this offseason, and they need to keep in mind that next years free agent class could be loaded. This offseason class, not so much.

Looking at some potential trade targets for the New York Rangers, with team positional needs taken into consideration – center, right wing, and a left-handed defenseman. Some speed, size, snarl, and youth would be nice.

Centers – Jack McBain (Utah), Nick Schmaltz (Utah), Mason McTavish (Anaheim), Shane Pinto (Ottawa), and Marco Rossi (Minnesota).

Wings – Conor Garland (Vancouver), Martin Necas (Colorado), JJ Peterka (Buffalo), Jason Robertson (Dallas), and Bryan Rust (Pittsburgh).

NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks Could be Close on a Chris Kreider Trade

Left-Handed Defensemen – Bowen Byram (Buffalo), Mario Ferraro (San Jose), Samuel Girard (Colorado), Nicolas Hague (Vegas), Brett Kulak (Edmonton), Ryan McDonagh (Tampa), and Jamie Oleksiak (Seattle).

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.