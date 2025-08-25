NHL Rumors: How Does Marco Rossi’s Contract Effect Mason McTavish Negotiations

From Marco Rossi To Mason McTavish

Now that Marco Rossi has agreed to a three-year, $15 million bridge deal that carries an AAV of $5 million, everyone’s attention is being drawn to Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks. But he is not the only restricted free agent that needs a new contract.

NHL Rumors: Mason McTavish Hesitant To Sign New Deal in Anaheim

As Anthony Di Marco of the Daily Faceoff wonders if this Rossi contract could impact Connor Zary of the Calgary Flames, the bigger impact is on McTavish and the Ducks.

Piggybacking off @ADiMarco25 point on Calgary and Zary I wonder about Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks Does this give the two sides a target especially on a qualifying offer. Lots of questions surrounding his use with the new coach. Similar situation. Player wants… https://t.co/iRO8KDvPK4 — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) August 22, 2025

If you look at the two situations, the one in Minnesota and the one in Anaheim, they are similar. Two young players who are on the rise and looking to hit it big are facing uncertainty surrounding their roles on the team. But with Rossi getting a $5 million AAV and a qualifying offer of $6 million, this sets the stage for Mason McTavish to get more.

As a matter of fact, if you compare the numbers, McTavish’s AAV should be the qualifying offer that Rossi got.

Marco Rossi – 24 years old, 101 PTS in 185 Games (45G, 56A, .546PPG), 9.1 PS (.049PS/G) Mason McTavish – 22 years old, 140 PTS in 229 Games (60G, 80A, .611PPG), 11.9 PS (.052PS/G) Factoring in this, age and height, expect McTavish’s next contract to start at $6 million pic.twitter.com/MxVwEoZPVP — Anaheim Calling (@anacalling_fhf) August 22, 2025

More On Rossi And McTavish

So, for a player who recorded career highs in points (52), goals (22), and assists (30) in 76 games last season for the Ducks, playing a prominent role, the starting price is the qualifying offer for Rossi at $6 million on an AAV, with a qualifying offer being $8 million. That is fair, given McTavish has 140 points (60 goals and 80 assists) in 229 games.

NHL Rumors: What is the Most Logical Landing Spot for Mason McTavish?

While Rossi last season had 60 points (24 goals, 36 assists), McTavish has more points overall. And it has become a game of chicken between the Ducks and McTavish. The player wants a longer-term deal, while the team wants to do a bridge deal or a prove-it type deal, as Eric Stephens of the Athletic notes.

Eric Stephens: Re Mason McTavish extension: The sides have gone back and forth on deals shorter and longer in term; the Ducks may not want to go to eight years…but they’re not just looking at a bridge deal – The Athletic (8/21) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) August 23, 2025

Verbeek Walking Down A Familiar Road With McTavish

Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek is going down the same path with McTavish as he did with Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, as Verbeek believes that the players should earn their next big paycheck and not get it right away. That comes from the school of Steve Yzerman, whom Verbeek worked under in Tampa Bay when they were both with the Lightning organization.

However, Zegras and Drysdale are in Philadelphia and both missed training camp because their deals took time to negotiate. Many are wondering why this one isn’t done. The Anaheim Ducks have the cap space to make it work. Any team that wanted to offer a sheet to McTavish knows the Ducks will match. Teams are looking for a second-line center, and the Ducks know he is one, just like Wild GM Bill Guerin knew Marco Rossi was a second-line center.

NHL Rumors: Mason McTavish; Anaheim Ducks, and the Montreal Canadiens

What Happens Next?

The asking price for McTavish is high, and it is unclear what the Ducks are asking for in return. Do they want picks and prospects, or do they want someone who can help them now? Remember, Verbeek believes his team is ready to compete for the playoffs this year. So why would he give up on a player who can help him win and get into the playoffs?

The Anaheim Ducks like Mason McTavish, but how much do they like him? Because until a contract is signed, speculation will grow about whether he is indeed a Pat Verbeek guy.

Eric Stephens: Re Mason McTavish: “They want to keep him. They see him as an important part of their lineup. True, the lack of an extension this late into the summer creates wonder and generates discussion. I’m sure teams have asked Verbeek about him.” – The Athletic (8/21) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) August 23, 2025

But the stage is set for McTavish to get more than Marco Rossi.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.