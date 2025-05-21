NHL Rumors: Islanders, Blackhawks, Kraken, and Some Teams Who Could be Looking to Spend

Frank Seravalli: Heard that Marc Bergevin had his second interview with the New York Islanders.

Stefen Rosner: Heard that Mathieu Darche has a second interview with the Islanders as well.

Frank Seravalli: Sources suggest that it’s a two-horse race between Bergevin and Darche.

NHL Rumors: The Minnesota Wild Could Have an Interesting Offseason

Jeff Blashill a front-runner in Chicago and Seattle?

The Fourth Period: Jeff Blashill has interviewed for both the Chicago Blackhawks and Seattle Kraken vacant head coaching positions. ESPN’s John Buccigross reported on the weekend that he thinks Blashill will end up in Chicago.

There are a number of teams that could be looking to spend big this offseason

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: The long-term contracts of David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, Charlie McAvoy, Elias Lindholm, and Nikita Zadorov, they don’t really have the option to bottom out. With $28 million in projected cap space, (Larkin) believes they could be aggressive this offseason.

Paul Pidutti thinks with the rising cap, there could be some looking spend this offseason, starting at the draft. The Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, and Buffalo Sabres have money to spend, some just to get to the cap floor. What about Mitch Marner to the Ducks? Elias Pettersson to the Wild? Would Brad Marchand look towards Vegas?

Steven Ellis thinks the Ottawa Senators will try to sign some of the top free agent(s).

NHL Rumors: All Eyes on What Nikolaj Ehlers Decides To Do

Scott Maxwell notes that there could be some offer sheets this offseason. Potential candidates in JJ Peterka, Matthew Knies, Joel Hofer, and Evan Bouchard. Could the Oilers try to get some revenge on the Blues and sign Hofer.

