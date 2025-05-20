NHL Rumors: The Minnesota Wild Could Have an Interesting Offseason

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Minnesota Wild don’t seem interested in long-term deal for pending RFA Marco Rossi. They Wild have offered five-years at $5 million per earlier with Rossi’s camp countering with a higher cap hit and shorter term. thinks Rossi wants over $7 million, and they could say he’s worth more than the six-year, $6.5 million per that the Calgary Flames gave Matt Coronato.

Wild GM Bill Guerin said his top priority is improving down the middle, as they need at least a No. 2 defenseman if Rossi isn’t it according to Smith. They’d have to overpay for Sam Bennett. After that in free agency it’s John Tavares, Matt Duchene, and Brock Nelson. There appears to be mutual interest with Nelson. Russo notes that the Avs will be interested in re-signing him given what they gave up for him. The Panthers will try to re-sign Bennett. Tavares wants to stay in Toronto, and the Stars could re-sign Duchene.

If the Wild trade Rossi, Russo thinks they should go after Sabres JJ Peterka or Tage Thompson.

Russo doesn’t thinking pending RFA defenseman Declan Chisholm’s holds much trade value as teams may think the Wild don’t plan on qualifying him. After not getting any playoff time, he may welcome a change of scenery. He’s not suited for playing on the third pair. They should re-sign him though as insurance for a Jonas Brodin injury and/or if Zeev Buium isn’t ready.

There’s a greater chance of Rossi offer sheet over a Matthew Knies offer sheet. The Maple Leafs priority is to extend Knies and it sounds like he wants to stay.

The Wild might as well call the Detroit Red Wings to see if Dylan Larkin is available, but expect Steve Yzerman to just laugh it off.

Can’t see the Wild being able to afford pending UFA Sam Bennett, and there’s no guarantee he’d even want to sign with the Wild over other contenders.

Russo thinks the Wild would be open to signing Brock Boeser if the term and money are right. He may be able to get more elsewhere though and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he wasn’t really interested in playing at ‘home.’

26-year-old Filip Gustavsson is eligible for an extension this offseason. Jesper Wallstedt is thought to be their goalie of the future. Evolving Hockey projects a five year deal at $7.605 million, but that seems a little high.

