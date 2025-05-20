NHL Rumors: It Feels like Mitch Marner Could use a Change of Scenery

It feels like Mitch Marner could use a change of scenery

Jay on SC: Pierre LeBrun’s thoughts on if Mitch Marner’s days with the Toronto Maple Leafs are winding down.

“It feels like a guy that just needs a change of scenery, honestly. And let’s remember how this year has played out. I mean, entering the last year of his contract, his camp, led by agent Darren Ferris, they were pretty consistent, and their approach was that they did not want to really negotiate with the Maple Leafs during this year. They want to play out the season and see how things went.

And let’s not forget, the Leafs also went to them at the trade deadline and asked them if they’d be willing to waive in a potential trade with the Carolina Hurricanes. And you know, Mikko Rantanen as a Leaf, that’s a whole other conversation, given all these playoffs have played out again for the Leafs and how Rantanen is playing in Dallas.

But, so all this leading up to this moment where it’s not just Mitch Marner having to decide whether or not he wants to stay or leave, but it’s also the Toronto Maple Leafs as a management group that has to decide, doesn’t make sense even to sign him. Sounds crazy, to point out, but I think as the time has come to, to shake up the courier in a meaningful way.”

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube on the offseason and if he hopes they re-sign Tavares and Marner

Sportsnet: Craig Berube when asked about what the Toronto Maple Leafs priorities should be this offseason and if he wants Mitch Marner and John Tavares back next season.

Reporter: “Craig, the, both goalies can return next year. I think the D core is under contract for the next two seasons. All of it, you know, we don’t know the futures of Mitch and John, but what has to be the priority for Brad in the off season here?”

BYeah, you know what, I’m I’m not going to comment on that. That’s for Brad to comment on that stuff. I’m not going to comment about those types of things right now. Aand I haven’t even talked to Brad about it. So it’s hard for me to answer that question.”

Reporter: “You want Would would you like to see, personally, then, would you like to see the team re-sign John and Mitch.”

Berube: “100% percent.”

