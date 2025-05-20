NHL News: Mattias Ekholm, Matthew Tkachuk, Jalen Chatfield, and the 2025 NHL Draft

Mattias Ekholm takes his first full skate with the Oilers

Derek Van Diest: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm skated with the main group yesterday for the first time in over a month. It’s possible that he’ll be playing in the Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. The series starts on Wednesday.

“I feel good, I didn’t think I was going to be in this position this quick, so I’m really happy about that,” the defenseman said Monday. “Our trainers have done a tremendous job with me, and the healing has gone better than I thought. But still, I’m just trying to take it day by day.”

Matthew Tkachuk ailing

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk: “He’s legitimately hurt, watching him this week, there were a lot of people that were not convinced he was going to be able to play again this year, so I really respect that fact that he’s gutting it out”

Jalen Chatfield questionable

Kurt Dusterberg: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield is questionable for Game 1 tonight. He missed Game 5 against Washington with an undisclosed injury.

The Panthers will send the Bruins their 2027 first-round pick

Chris Johnston: With the Florida Panthers advancing to the Conference Finals, they will send their 2027 first-round pick to the Boston Bruins for Brad Marchand.

“That’s a price they’ll gladly pay. Marchand was arguably the best player on the ice in the series.”

The first 28 picks of the 2025 NHL draft are set

Adam Kimelman: Current 2025 NHL draft order. Conference Finals and the Stanley Cup Final outcomes will determine the final four spots in the first round.

1. New York Islanders

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Utah Mammoth

5. Nashville Predators

6. Philadelphia Flyers

7. Boston Bruins

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

12. New York Rangers

13. Detroit Red Wings

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)

17. Montreal Canadiens

18. Calgary Flames (from New Jersey Devils)

19. St. Louis Blues

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Minnesota Wild)

21. Ottawa Senators

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from Colorado Avalanche)

23. Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay Lightning)

24. Los Angeles Kings

25. Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto Maple Leafs)

26. Nashville Predators (from Vegas Golden Knights via San Jose Sharks)

27. Washington Capitals

28. Winnipeg Jets

