NHL Rumors: Jakob Chychrun – Senators, Kings, Blue Jackets and Blues

The price for Jakob Chychrun is too high for the Ottawa Senators

TSN: The Ottawa Senators have a little bit of salary cap room to work with at the deadline or in the offseason according to Pierre LeBrun, and his phone started ringing after the Nikita Zaitsev trade.

” Yes, he’s looking for defence, but he’s also looking for help at centre if he can pull that off before the deadline. The one player I’ll tell you that Ottawa does not appear to be in on right now is Jakob Chychrun. I know a lot of people have linked Ottawa to Chychrun, the price has just been too high for Ottawa’s liking at this point. It can change with one phone call, but right now the Senators are not in on Chychrun.”

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators Are Buyers More Than Sellers

The Kings could still be the front-runners for Jakob Chychrun

The Fourth Period: The Los Angeles Kings are still believed to be the front-runners for Jakob Chychrun with the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues recently joining the mix.

Sources say at trade to the Kings was close.

The Coyotes are still holding on their asking price of a first-round pick, either another first-round pick or an equivalent prospect, a prospect and possibly another asset.

The Coyotes thought they were so close to moving Jakob Chychrun

Craig Morgan of Go PHNX: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun practiced on Tuesday for the first time since February 10th as he’s been held out for trade-related reasons. The Coyotes are going on with business as usual according to head coach Andre Tourigny.

GM Bill Armstrong said he thought they were so close to a deal and that is why they started keeping him out of the lineup.

“One of the reasons we held him out so soon was he played a ton of minutes in his last game (at Chicago),” Armstrong said. “After that, we thought we were so close to a deal that we just had to make a decision. It turned out we were not, and then one day led to the next day and here we are today.”

Armstrong said there remains a lot of interest but that doesn’t mean a deal will get done by the deadline. They’ll likely have to take a salary bad back given how tight teams are to the salary cap, and a third team may need to get involved in some deals.

NHL Rumors: Yzerman, Meier, Chychrun, and van Riemsdyk

Given comparable trades of Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Hagel, Armstrong doesn’t feel is asking price is high. He can wait until the draft this offseason when more teams could get involved.