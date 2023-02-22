Detroit Parting With Steve Yzerman? Crazy Talk!

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press (mailbag): Steve Yzerman gets to dodge the inevitable progress question because of who he is. However, in a results oriented business, even the most faithful fans are getting a little antsy in Detroit.

While Yzerman has never received that number one overall pick, he has turned out some gems. Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider are well on their way and continue to make big impacts. Drafting before Yzerman missed on so many talents including Quinn Hughes.

More Boston and New York Rumors Too

Between that and the sparse farm system, Detroit needed more time to build up their prospects. Have there been misses? Yes. Has the goaltending plan worked? No. Improvement keeps occurring and even with a slightly longer “Yzerplan”, the future remains brighter for Detroit.

More on Timo Meier and Jakob Chychrun PLUS

Max Bultman and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Circulating rumors about Timo Meier and Jakob Chychrun continue to crescendo. More than a week is left between now and the trade deadline.

Carolina remains the perfect fit for Timo Meier and arguably, Los Angeles, for Timo Meier. The same can be said for the New Jersey Devils and Meier too. Most pundits’ consolation pick is Adam Henrique in this category. It is interesting considering one player is a winger and the other is more of a center. Both can score goals, however.

Meier has 40-plus goal scoring potential. The upper-body injury he currently nurses appears to be not serious. He adds physicality and ability to shoot and score from anywhere.

How wanted is Luke Schenn at the trade deadline?

As for Chychrun, it feels like Los Angeles and yet the perfect fit could be Edmonton. The Oilers need a young defenseman who can play with the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Enter Chychrun on a friendly deal and term. Edmonton could make that work.

Jake van Riemsdyk gets mentioned here in a scenario involving the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg can use a little more offense and Riemsdyk has good net-front presence. That could prove to be a solid fit for the right price. Just do not expect a first round pick to go Philadelphia’s way.