NHL Rumors: Lightning, Avalanche, Flyers, Blue Jackets, and the Kraken

Steven Stamkos going to free agency

Pierre LeBrun: Steven Stamkos’ agent Don Meehan today: “He will be a free agent on July 1.”

Diandra Loux: Lightning GM BriseBois said that he met with Steven Stamkos’ agent yesterday. They hope to get a contract done but they aren’t there yet.

“Obviously if we had reached an agreement at this point, we would gladly have sent out a press release announcing that agreement.”

Eduardo A. Encina: BriseBois on the Stamkos contract negotiations: “Both sides are interested in getting a deal done. We met at recently as yesterday. But as of now, we haven’t been able to get a deal done and I don’t know if we’ll be able to reach one.”

Lightning GM on Victor Hedman

Gabby Shirley: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on defenseman Victor Hedman, who has one year left on his contract: “We’ve had discussions with Victor’s agent about an extension. In his case, we have more runway before we have to get a deal done. He still has one year left on his current agreement. That being said, the plan remains to be in a position to announce an agreement or a new contract with Victor in the coming days”

NHL Rumors: Steven Stamkos Fits Perfectly with the Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche are not interested in trading Josh Manson

Evan Rawal: Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts Podcast said that teams have called the Colorado Avalanche about defenseman Josh Manson but the Avalanche are not interested in trading him.

NHL Rumors: Mason Shaw, Matt Roy, Jonathan Drouin, Aaron Ekblad, and Carter Verhaeghe

The Philadelphia Flyers tried to move up to No. 4

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the Philadelphia Flyers pitched the Columbus Blue Jackets for the 4th overall pick in Friday’s draft.

“…offering a swap of first-round picks (the Flyers are at # 12), a roster player, and perhaps next year’s first-round pick as part of a package to try and get the fourth overall pick. I believe the answer was no but it doesn’t mean they can’t try again.”

Mark Scheig: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast said the thinks the Flyers and Blue Jackets will talk again today.

The Blue Jackets wanted the No. 12, No. 32, a 2025 first-round pick and a player for the No. 4 pick. The Flyers said no.

Kraken talking to Tolvanen and Beniers. Yamamoto talking to other teams

Alison Lukan: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis said that they are having talks with pending RFAs Eeli Tolvanen and Matty Beniers.

Forward Kailer Yamamoto has permission to talk to other organizations.