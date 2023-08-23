NHL Rumors: Jonathan Toews, and Elias Pettersson

On Jonathan Toews

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the future of Jonathan Toews.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Servalli: “I actually give him a lot of credit for being able to work his way back through what he was feeling.

I think it’s complex. I think it’s not easy and I think him taking some time will also allow him to, not just field offers, but also get a better idea of what the NHL landscape looks like in December or November. Whenever it might be, that you know if he gets that itch or he feels like he can do it again.

Try and get through 50 games is a lot different than trying to get through 82.”

Elias Pettersson‘s contract situation on hold

Elliotte Friedman: Elias Pettersson when asked about his contract situation.

Friedman: “One more bit of business, extension, you’re eligible to sign. Where do things stand?”

Pettersson: “Um, I’m not in a rush to sign. I mean, I got one more year left over there and I don’t want to rush into anything because I still don’t know myself if it’s going to be a short-term or long-term but it’s going to be probably my biggest contract so far.

So I don’t want to stress anything.”

Friedman: Just going to get off to a good start, focus on that.”

Pettersson: “Yeah, that been the main goal. I mean, the whole summer I’m just trying to prepare myself as much as possible with training, trying gain a little bit weight, some muscle. And yeah, especially get off to a good start with the team.”

Dan Rosen: “Elias Pettersson said his contract situation is “on hold” right now because the Canucks’ center has been focused solely on his training for the upcoming season. He said he knows it’s a big topic, but he doesn’t know what he wants to do yet, be it sign short term or long term.”