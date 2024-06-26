NHL Rumors: Kings, Red Wings, Hurricanes, Predators, and the Blackhawks

Kings, and Red Wings are interested in Jake Guentzel as the Hurricanes try to re-sign

David Pagenotta: Lots of talk of the Los Angeles Kings interest in pending UFA forward Jake Guentzel. The Detroit Red Wings are also interested and the Carolina Hurricanes are still trying to re-sign him.

The Predators looking to improve their blue line

David Pagnotta: The Nashville Predators are exploring ideas to upgrade their blue line. They are looking at the trade and free agent market.

Pending UFAs the Predators are looking at are Brett Pesce and Sean Walker.

NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, and Trevor Zegras

Taylor Raddysh hopes to re-sign with Chicago but …

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks pending RFA Taylor Raddysh would like to remain in Chicago but they have tipped their hand on what they intend to do.

Trade and free agent options that might interest in the Chicago Blackhawks

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The Chicago Blackhawks could be looking at drafting defenseman Artyom Levshunov or Ivan Demidov at No. 2.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson has already moved up to No. 18 and he could look to move even further up in the first round.

Their offseason wishlist could include one or two top-six forwards, a second-pairing defenseman and some depth pieces including a backup goalie.

The Blackhawks have been linked to Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas. Other forwards who could be available include Nikolaj Ehlers (Winnipeg), Patrik Laine (Columbus), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (NY Islanders), Reilly Smith (Pittsburgh), Brandon Saad (St. Louis), Kaapo Kakko (NY Rangers) and Trevor Zegras (Anaheim).

The Blackhawks have some interest in pending UFA Jake Guentzel but his number might be too big. Other pending UFAs that might interest the Blackhawks include Jonathan Marchessault, Sean Monahan, Tyler Toffoli, Teuvo Teravainen, Max Domi, Anthony Mantha, Tyler Bertuzzi, Jonathan Drouin, Jake DeBrusk, Vladimir Tarasenko, Chandler Stephenson, Daniel Sprong, Anthony Duclair and Stefan Noesen.

Right-handed pending UFA defenseman that might interest the Blackhawks include Chris Tanev, Brett Pesce, Sean Walker, Alexandre Carrier, Matt Dumba and Tyson Barrie.

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Have To Have Some Extension Talks With Mitch Marner

Pending UFA backup goaltenders that might interest in the Blackhawks include Kaapo Kahkonen, Ilya Samsonov, Casey DeSmith, Anthony Stolarz, Calvin Pickard, James Reimer and Martin Jones