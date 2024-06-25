NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, and Trevor Zegras

Mitch Marner trade rumor “100% not true”

David Pagnotta: There is rumor out there from Monday night that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was going to be traded to Utah.

Marner’s camp last night said it’s “100% not true.” A Maple Leafs team rep also call the report completely untrue.

The Nashville Predators planning to be active on July 1st

Nick Kieser: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz said that they will be as active in free agency as much as they can.

The San Jose Sharks looking for scoring and notes on their RFAs

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said that they are looking to add some scoring and compete to their roster via trade or in free agency.

Grier said that the Cam Atkinson reports weren’t true. (was a report that Atkinson didn’t want to be traded by the Flyers to the Sharks)

The max term Grier is looking to give out in free agency is around four years.

Curtis Pashelka: Grier said that defenseman Calen Addison likely won’t be back. (He is a pending RFA who won’t be qualified and will become a UFA)

On their RFAs: “All of those guys are still in the mix with our group.”

Eric Stephens: Greir said that they have started contract talks with RFA forwards Luke Kunin and Filip Zadina.

Teams will need to step up if want to acquire Trevor Zegras this offseason

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Trade talks involving Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras are expected to pick up this week. The asking price is very high and a move may not happen this summer.

Among the teams to show serious interest include the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames, and Buffalo Sabres.

There are some that close to Zegras who think he’d be okay with a move but he’s not waiting around for one.

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek doesn’t want to trade Zegras for picks and prospects. If someone doesn’t step up, Zegras could be back with the Ducks next season. has heard that Zegras is okay with returning.