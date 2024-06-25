NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Have To Have Some Extension Talks With Mitch Marner

First Up (TSN 1050): Darren Dreger on Friday updating where the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitch Marner are.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “A.K. and I we’re talking about Biznasty dropping what would may or may not be a nugget about the Leafs saying that the Leafs and Mitch Marner’s camp are talking about a little thing known as a contract extension. A.K. is horrified by this prospect.”

A.K.: “I don’t believe it. I don’t believe it can’t be true.”

Host: “You’ve, you’ve raised it previously said, ‘Hey, why wouldn’t they be talking extension? Maybe they’d be more apt to extend him then to trade him.’ Where are we at with this?”

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, and the Winnipeg Jets

Dreger: “Well, I think the actual mechanics of an extension talk are a bit premature. I do and, and, you know, that’s based on talking to high-level sources two days ago, day and a half ago in fact. Look, do I believe that they’re going to engage in contract discussions with Marner post July 1? Of course I do. Yeah.

I mean, you know, the scenarios that could play out here, you know, in one, two or three, you guys can chart them as you see fit. But a contract extension is one of the three scenarios. A trade possibly is one of the scenarios. Mitch Marner starting the season, playing out the final year of his contract is another scenario.

But I can tell you with certainty that Brad Treliving and the Toronto Maple Leafs have not fixated on one of those three just yet. It’s too soon for that.

But before you can engage and really make the decision that will keep trade is the best option, and we know it’s going to be delicate because of the no-move clause, but that doesn’t prevent Treliving from having legit conversations with other general managers who may or may not have interest with you know, in the idea of trading from Marner.

Before you do that, don’t you have to find out what the numbers look like? You know, what is Mitch Marner looking for in terms of long-term contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs? And I don’t, I don’t believe they’re there yet. I really don’t.

NHL Rumors: Mitch Marner, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, and Trevor Zegras

But it is, it is something that has been discussed internally. But I don’t think they’ve gotten to a point beyond maybe preliminary conversation with Darren Ferris, where they’re actually in the, in the bolts of negotiating an extension.”