NHL Rumors: Luke Evangelista, and Evgeni Malkin

A Jack Quinn comparable is causing issues for the Nashville Predators and Luke Evangelista

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Last Dance in LA episode, on the Luke Evangelista contract situation with the Nashville Predators

“Luke Evangelist, what’s interesting to me with that is that I had a couple people point out on Thursday that there is a contract a comparable that is causing issues here, and that contract is Jack Quinn of the Buffalo Sabres.

Jack Quinn, last year, signed a two-year deal with an AAV of $3.375 (million) and I heard that that is the contract that is causing an issue, in the sense that I believe that that is the comparable that Evangelista’s representatives are looking at, and I’ve heard the predators are not there.

So that’s led to the stalemate. And this was another team that indicated it to me, and I have no reason to believe that they’re wrong. So that’s where it stands.

Jame Murphy of RG Media: A source said on Friday that there were three teams that checked in with the Pittsburgh Penguins about Evgeni Malkin’s availability – the Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Florida Panthers.

“I’m sure there’s been other teams too in the past, but I’m told those three teams, at some point last season, asked about Malkin, Crosby, and other Penguins players, but as (Penguins general manager) Kyle made it clear to the media somany times, the answer has always been a hard no,” the source said.”

The source adds that Penguins GM Kyle Dubas is navigating the Sidney Crosby and Malkin situations well, and is leaving it up to those two as to what they want to do.

At the 2025 NHL draft, Dubas indicated that he wasn’t going to offer Malkin a contract extension past this year.

One executive source said he doesn’t see Crosby or Malkin finishing the year in Pittsburgh with the rebuild and losing to likely to continue.

